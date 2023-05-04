Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,217 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,654 in the last 365 days.

Report: System of free legal aid in Ukraine demonstrates high level of resilience in war conditions

The free legal aid system in Ukraine has become more client-oriented and has ensured high-quality provision of essential legal services in crisis conditions, according to a report presented today.

The study on the availability of legal aid in the context of martial law in the capital of Ukraine was conducted by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine, with the support of the European Union and Denmark as part of the UN Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme (UN RPP).

According to the report, the free legal aid system has demonstrated a high level of stability in the context of the war, and the bodies and organisations that provide legal services to the population quickly adapted to the new conditions. Thus, about 70 per cent of respondents believe that since the beginning of the war, their opportunities to receive legal assistance have not reduced or have even increased.

Xavier Camus, from the EU Delegation to Ukraine, said that the study lays down very clear guidelines for the further development of the legal aid system in Ukraine. “It is a useful source of information for making decisions about its optimisation and improvement, in order to increase the quality and availability of justice for all citizens,” he said.

The report is available only in Ukrainian.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Report: System of free legal aid in Ukraine demonstrates high level of resilience in war conditions

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more