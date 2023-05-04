Report: System of free legal aid in Ukraine demonstrates high level of resilience in war conditions

The free legal aid system in Ukraine has become more client-oriented and has ensured high-quality provision of essential legal services in crisis conditions, according to a report presented today.

The study on the availability of legal aid in the context of martial law in the capital of Ukraine was conducted by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine, with the support of the European Union and Denmark as part of the UN Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme (UN RPP).

According to the report, the free legal aid system has demonstrated a high level of stability in the context of the war, and the bodies and organisations that provide legal services to the population quickly adapted to the new conditions. Thus, about 70 per cent of respondents believe that since the beginning of the war, their opportunities to receive legal assistance have not reduced or have even increased.

Xavier Camus, from the EU Delegation to Ukraine, said that the study lays down very clear guidelines for the further development of the legal aid system in Ukraine. “It is a useful source of information for making decisions about its optimisation and improvement, in order to increase the quality and availability of justice for all citizens,” he said.

The report is available only in Ukrainian.

Find out more

Press release