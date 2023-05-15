‘Your Best Holiday Travel Guide – Experience France The Fun Way by Gloria West’ now.
“Thanks to Gloria West, I’m never going to forget the memories I made in France.”
“The perfect guide to the best trip I’ve ever had. If you’re not following Gloria West’s travel advice then you’re seriously missing out.”
EXPERIENCE FRANCE THE FUN WAY
Gloria West’s ‘Experience France The Fun Way’ is a travel companion to take on a trip to France. From its picturesque streets to gourmet food, this book is a guide that can help any Francophile delve through the diverse regions of France.
Not only will this guide help travelers explore all the beauty France has to offer but will help them understand the French culture in a way that takes their whole experience to another level. Providing tourists with tips and advice on how to enjoy France in all its glory and learn the proper French etiquette, this book comes with a promise of a good time.
A read for anyone that has France on their bucket list, ‘Experience France The Fun Way’ is now available. This book will provide readers with invaluable advice on how to make the most of their time in France.
About the Author
Born in Bulgaria during the communist era, Gloria West was never allowed to travel. That is, until she moved to the UK and discovered how passionate she was about exploring the different parts of our world. Before hopping on a car to start her journey through Europe, Gloria worked as a Manager at a Care Home and trained to be a magician after developing an interest in magic. She also had her own businesses but soon decided she wanted to dedicate more time towards travelling so she could write more books based on her experiences and adventures.
About the Author
Born in Bulgaria during the communist era, Gloria West was never allowed to travel. That is, until she moved to the UK and discovered how passionate she was about exploring the different parts of our world. Before hopping on a car to start her journey through Europe, Gloria worked as a Manager at a Care Home and trained to be a magician after developing an interest in magic. She also had her own businesses but soon decided she wanted to dedicate more time towards travelling so she could write more books based on her experiences and adventures.
