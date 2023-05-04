Vezbi Super App Completes $10m Acquisition of Digital Wallet

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Vezbi, Inc, a newly-acquired subsidiary of WPF Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: WPFH), announces today that it has acquired Ingenia AI’s digital wallet asset for $10M in a cash and stock deal. Vezbi will be integrating the newly acquired digital wallet technology into the Vezbi Super App as part of its plans to provide a payment solution for its businesses and rebranding it as Vezbi Pay™.



The addition of Vezbi Pay™ coupled with new Open Banking technology will allow Vezbi to enhance personalization, create a payment ecosystem for users, allowing users to not only integrate all their banking and financial institutions, but also peer-to-peer direct payments with other Vezbi users.

As part of the acquisition, John Corpus, Ingenia AI’s Managing Partner, will be joining the board of directors of WPF Holdings and Vezbi. Corpus was previously President & CEO of Photobucket; CIO of Mervyns; and Vice President IT for Williams-Sonoma. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, both in the tech industry as well as executive management, and will help guide the development and growth of Vezbi Super App.

About Vezbi

Vezbi is a community-driven Super App designed to organize and consolidate all facets of life in one centralized application. What makes Vezbi so unique is its commitment to no algorithms , no anonymity, and no data selling. As accountability is the emphasis of the app, Vezbi believes that it is the first true Super App in the United States, and will become a platform which will minimize fake reviews, fake news and online bullying.

Safe Harbor Statement

