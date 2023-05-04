Dermatology Specialists Is Offering Free Skin Cancer Screenings for May 2023

/EIN News/ -- Panama City, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panama City, Florida -

Dermatology Specialists, a dermatology practice with several locations across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Mississippi, announced free skin cancer screenings throughout May 2023. For more details about the initiative, readers are urged to visit the website.

As the most common type of cancer in the United States, one in five Americans will show symptoms of skin cancer by the time they are 70 years old. By some estimations, over 9,500 individuals are diagnosed with skin cancer every day. The country spends over $3.3 billion annually treating melanoma and over $4.8 billion treating nonmelanoma skin cancer. The highest risk factor for melanoma is UV exposure, with blistering sunburns between ages 15 and 20 increasing melanoma risk by 80% and nonmelanoma skin cancer risk by 68%.

“Since the biggest attributable cause for skin cancer is exposure to the sun’s harsh UV rays, a diagnosis may seem inevitable for many,” says Harmony Nagy, Director of Marketing for Dermatology Specialists. “In fact, having just 5 more sunburns doubles your risk for melanoma. Though these statistics may seem bleak, by following proper precautions, you can ensure that skin cancer does not stop you from living and enjoying a long and fruitful life. It is one of the easiest cancers to cure and, when detected early, the 5-year survival rate for melanoma is 99%. A simple regular screening can help you stop it in its tracks and you will never have to face its worst symptoms. To find out how Dermatology Specialists can help, visit our website or check out the Facebook page.”

To educate the local communities it serves, Dermatology Specialists has chosen May, which is also National Skin Cancer Awareness Month, to highlight the risks of the highly curable cancer and to help patients get an early diagnosis. All this month, the medical services provider with a presence in 27 cities across four states, will be offering free skin cancer screening to any adult who has not been screened in the last 12 months. However, the screenings will only be available while appointments last and readers are urged to book their spots before they run out.

The center’s free screenings are conducted in Tucker on May 3 and May 4, Panama City Beach on May 4, Biloxi on May 5, Milton on May 10, Athens and Tallahassee on May 11, Santa Rosa Beach and Troy on May 12, Navarre on May 16 and May 17, Watersound on May 12 and May 18, Auburn on May 19, Dothan on May 5 and May 19, Defuniak Springs on May 22, Huntsville on May 24, Lagrange on May 25, Panama City on May 25 and May 26, and Enterprise, Madison, and Marianna on May 26.

Founded in 2006 by Dr. Jon Ward, Dermatology Specialists is a full-service physician-owned dermatology practice with nearly 40 providers. It boasts an experienced team of over 250 dermatologists, certified physician assistants, and nurses who aim to deliver the highest quality, comprehensive care for the skin using advanced, proven treatments and technology. The center’s dermatology services include general dermatology, cosmetic dermatology, skin cancer, Mohs Micrographic surgery, dermatopathology, telemedicine, Aqua medical spa, 30A plastic surgery, hair transplant and restoration, and more.

Readers can contact Dermatology Specialists at (877) 231-3376 to schedule an appointment for the free skin cancer screenings that are being offered at several locations during May of 2023.

