Got Legs Digital Celebrates 3 years Anniversary and 500 Prosthetic Leg Donations

London-based Growth Marketing Agency, Got Legs Digital, reaches a monumental milestone, celebrating its 3 year anniversary and the donation of 500 prosthetic legs to those in need throughout Africa.

Despite launching during a global pandemic, Got Legs Digital has become an example for those looking to start a business. The team has been able to impact the lives of 500 people needing prosthetic limbs in Africa, providing them with a renewed sense of hope and purpose.

In the UK, it's been reported that almost 60% of small businesses fail in their first three years of life - Beauhurst. Within 3 short years Gareth Bain and his team have been recognised as a ‘Top Advertising & Marketing Agency in 2020 & 2021 by Clutch, Top Digital Agency in 2022 and Finalist in the UK StartUp Awards in 2023.

Got Legs Digital is not your ordinary marketing agency, they are a group of individuals who are on a mission to revamp the digital marketing sector with purpose and meaning. They are the first ethical Growth Marketing agency in London and they are working with businesses to unlock ‘Meaningful Revenue’ and create purposeful profit.

For every client that Got Legs Digital works with, a percentage of revenue is donated towards giving people a leg up in Sub-Saharan Africa. The World Health Organisation estimates that there are 5.7 million people in sub-Saharan Africa who require prosthetic rehabilitation services. With each donation, the team is making a tangible impact on the lives of those in need.

Emmanuel from Kenya recently received a prosthetic leg and said, “I'm 24 years old and a 4th year university student studying Education, Fine Art and History. I have recently become an amputee and it's been a roller coaster journey. Life has changed a lot for me because previously I did not have hope; but now I can pursue my education.”

Gareth Bain, Founder of Got Legs Digital said, “As a business, it is important to give back and support our communities. As an ethical marketing agency, we are trying to change the industry for good. It's not all about profit but helping one another. Our clients feel good knowing that by working with us, they are making a bigger impact in the world.”

Traditional digital marketing agencies focus mainly on trying to acquire a customer. However Got Legs Digital looks at the buyer journey and constantly explores ways to optimise growth across the entire value chain.

“Unlike other marketing agencies, we do not set KPIs each year but rather KMIs which stand for Key Moments of Impact. This year we set ourselves a goal to reach 500 prosthetic legs donated, working with Legs4Africa, and we did it. Our success is based on how many lives we can impact in a year and our clients and partners help us to achieve this goal,” said Gareth.

Got Legs Digital has not only achieved an incredible feat of being in business for 3 years, but also donating 500 prosthetic legs. Gareth and his team are showing the world what it means to be a truly compassionate and ethical company.

Got Legs Digital is an award-winning Growth Marketing agency based in London. They launched in March 2020 (just before the global pandemic). They work with SME businesses & start-ups from around the world and help them scale and automate their marketing efforts. Got Legs Digital is on a journey to unlock the secrets to making meaningful revenue through business. Purpose first, profit second and everyone is happy.

