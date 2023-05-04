It’s Show Time Again and The Jewelry Business is Coming Out to Play- Industry trade shows are alive and well in 2023
I’ve been in the jewelry industry for 40 years and I still learn something new at every trade show.”CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The jewelry industry trade shows are alive and well in 2023, according to a recent market research study conducted by THE MVEye (MVI Marketing LLC). The study, completed by members of the jewelry trade, including retailers, wholesalers, designers, and manufacturers, focused on their likelihood to attend jewelry trade shows in 2023.
— Jeff Adwar, CEO, Overnight Mountings
"The results of this study are very encouraging for the jewelry industry," said Liz Chatelain, President of THE MVEye. "Despite the challenges faced by the industry in recent years, it is clear that trade shows remain a vital part of the business landscape."
Key headlines from the report of findings include:
86% of respondents still think trade shows are very or somewhat important for the jewelry and watch industries
82% of companies will attend or exhibit at a jewelry trade show in 2023
Jeff Adwar, CEO, Overnight Mountings, a veteran exhibitor of many trade shows stated, “I’ve been in the jewelry industry for 40 years and I still learn something new at every trade show. We meet with existing and new customers and get a chance to show our newest products and services. For retailers, it’s an opportunity to find new vendors, new styles, and network with other industry professionals which will help their business thrive in the future.”
The research analyzed why businesses attend trade shows.
Key reasons to attend:
o Find new vendors
o See the latest trends and styles
o Connect with other professionals
o Meet with customers
o Attract new customers
o Learn something
28% of retailers will place orders totalling $100K+ at shows
34% of non-retailers will spend $100k+ to attend an exhibit at shows
The Las Vegas JCK Show is the highest attended show.
“We are excited to see the results of this survey, which mirror exactly what we’ve been seeing; trade shows have become increasingly important for professionals to stay connected to the latest trends and invaluable face-to-face business opportunities, especially at JCK,” said Sarin Bachmann, Group Vice President of RX jewelry portfolio.
She continued “The jewelry industry knows the importance of being able to see, touch, and feel the products before buying, and all industries are embracing trade shows as a way to get teams together and see clients and vendors in the most efficient and effective way possible. We are proud that JCK and Luxury are where the entire industry gathers each year, and we will continue to innovate and evolve to lift this industry and drive growth for the businesses that participate with us.”
Download a FREE copy of the full report at THE MVEye
END
Sallie Hoge
THE MVEye
Sallie@MVIMarketing.com
