Global Merchandizing Refrigerators Market to Surpass US$ 12.7 Billion by 2033; Rising at a CAGR of 4.5% | Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global merchandizing refrigerators market size is expected to be valued at US$ 8.2 Billion in 2023. With the growing demand for specialty refrigerators, the overall scope for merchandizing refrigerators is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 12.7 billion by 2033.



One of the primary factors that are expected to boost the growth of the market is the increasing demand for refrigerated and frozen food products. With the rising population, changing dietary habits, and busy lifestyles, consumers are increasingly opting for convenient and healthy food options that require refrigeration or freezing. This is expected to drive the demand for merchandising refrigerators, which are essential for storing and displaying these products.

Experience the depth of our insights. Request a sample PDF of our strategic report today: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17108

The increasing adoption of merchandizing refrigerators in the retail sector is another factor that is expected to drive the growth of the market. Merchandizing refrigerators are widely used in supermarkets, convenience stores, and other retail outlets to display and store a wide range of food and beverage products.

The growing number of retail outlets and the increasing competition among retailers to provide a better shopping experience to customers is expected to drive the demand for merchandising refrigerators. Moreover, the growing trend of online grocery shopping is also expected to boost the growth of the merchandizing refrigerators market.

As more and more consumers opt for online grocery shopping, retailers are increasingly investing in refrigeration solutions that can ensure the safe and efficient delivery of perishable products. This is expected to drive the demand for merchandizing refrigerators, which are essential for storing and transporting these products.

The increasing investment in the development of innovative and technologically advanced merchandizing refrigerators is also expected to drive the growth of the market. Manufacturers of merchandising refrigerators are increasingly focusing on developing products that are more energy-efficient, sustainable, and user-friendly. This is expected to create new opportunities for market players and drive the growth of the merchandizing refrigerators market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global merchandising refrigerators market was valued at US$ 7.8 billion by 2022-end.

From 2018 to 2022, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 2.1%.

North America is expected to hold the highest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

By product type, the glass door merchandisers segment is expected to constitute a CAGR of 4.4%

By application, the commercial segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 4.3%



"Increasing demand for convenience foods, as well as the increasing adoption of IoT and AI in refrigeration solutions, are the major factors that are expected to propel the growth of the merchandizing refrigerators market in the near future." Remarks an FMI analyst.

For More Information or Customization Before Buying, Visit: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-17108

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the merchandizing refrigerators market are Danfoss, Micro Market, Emperor's Select, Carrier Commercial Refrigeration, Hussmann, Metalfrio, Lennox, Delfield, Galaxy, True Manufacturing, Dover Corporation, Choice, Estella Caffe, Avantco Refrigeration, Koolmore, SABA, and others.

Recent Developments:

In 2021, True Manufacturing, a leading manufacturer of commercial refrigeration equipment, introduced a new line of glass door merchandisers with advanced LED lighting and energy-efficient features.

In 2020, Hussmann Corporation, a global manufacturer of refrigeration systems, launched a new line of merchandizing refrigerators with remote monitoring capabilities and advanced temperature control systems.

In the same year, Dover Corporation announced the acquisition of Envirocooler, a manufacturer of sustainable refrigeration systems that use hydrocarbon refrigerants and advanced insulation technology to reduce energy consumption.



Key Segments Covered in the Merchandizing Refrigerators Industry Analysis

By Product Type:

Open Display Merchandisers

Glass Door Merchandisers

Bakery Cases

Freezer Merchandisers

Specialty Glass Door Merchandisers



By Refrigerants Used:

Fluorocarbons

Hydrocarbons

Others



By Application:

Direct purchase of this report, click here: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17108

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global merchandizing refrigerators market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the merchandizing refrigerators market, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (open display merchandisers, glass door merchandisers, bakery cases, freezer merchandisers, and specialty glass door merchandisers), by refrigerants used (fluorocarbons, hydrocarbons, and others), by application (residential, and commercial), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

Table of Content



1. Executive Summary | Merchandizing Refrigerators Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations



3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis (TOC Continue...)

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/merchandizing-refrigerators-market

Explore FMI's Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Process Automation Domain

Reach-in Refrigerators Market Value: The worldwide reach-in refrigerator market is expected to be worth US$ 38.6 billion in the year 2023. In accordance with Future Market Insights, the market will expand at a 4.32% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, reaching a value of US$ 58.94 billion by 2033.

Countertop Ice Dispensers Market Share: The overall scope of the countertop ice dispensers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 904.5 million by 2033.

Hotel Ice Dispensers Market Trends: The global hotel ice dispensers market is expected to be worth US$ 3,700 million in the year 2023. In accordance with Future Market Insights, the market will expand at a 6.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, reaching a value of US$ 7,143.6 million by 2033.

Nugget Ice Machines Market Demand: In 2023, the worldwide nugget ice machines market is expected to be worth US$ 80.9 million. In accordance with Future Market Insights, the market will expand at a 5.16% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, reaching a value of US$ 133.9 million by 2033.

Flake Ice Machines Market Growth: With the increasing tourism industry, and rising urbanization the overall scope for flake ice machines market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 2.3 billion by 2033.

Remote Cooled Cube Ice Machines Market Size: The remote cooled cube ice machines market size is projected to reach US$ 1.86 billion in 2023 and is forecast to surpass US$ 3.03 billion by 2033. Sales of remote cooled cube ice machines are anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

Undercounter Ice Makers Market Overview: The global undercounter ice makers market is expected to be valued at US$ 774.5 million in 2023. The overall scope for undercounter ice makers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 1,135.4 million by 2033.

Air Cooled Cube Ice Machines Market Sales: The global air cooled cube ice machines market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1.68 billion in 2023. Sales of air cooled cube ice machines are projected to expand at an 8% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, expected to reach US$ 3.63 billion.

Water Cooled Cube Ice Machines Market Outlook: The overall scope for Water Cooled Cube Ice Machines Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 1.8 Billion by 2033.

Commercial Ice Equipment and Supplies Market Analysis: The overall scope for commercial ice equipment and supplies market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 13.6 billion by 2033.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization, and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

Tel: +1-845-579-5705

Email: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Web: www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube