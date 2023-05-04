Notified and the Canadian Investor Relations Institute Announce National Strategic Partnership

TORONTO, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notified, a globally trusted technology partner for investor relations, public relations and marketing professionals, today announced a National Strategic Partnership with the Canadian Investor Relations Institute (CIRI), Canada's professional association of executives responsible for communication between public corporations, investors and the financial community. The partnership will enable the organizations to collaborate on educational initiatives and thought-leadership content that will directly benefit CIRI members across the country.



"We're thrilled to welcome Notified as our National Strategic Partner," said Yvette Lokker, President and CEO, CIRI. "Together, we will deliver relevant research and education to our members and the investor relations community, particularly in the area of technology, as we leverage insights provided by their industry-leading experts."

"Our partnership with CIRI reaffirms and strengthens our commitment to investor relations professionals across Canada," said Nimesh Davé, President, Notified. "We're excited to collaborate with CIRI on new events and content that will help to establish best practices and raise awareness for emerging technology and its impact on everything from earnings innovation to the application of artificial intelligence."

With decades of market experience, Notified is the #1 provider of IR webcasts and a trusted provider to 88% of the Fortune 100. The company's comprehensive suite of solutions for investor communications and stakeholder relations includes GlobeNewswire press release distribution and regulatory filing, earnings calls and webcasts, and IR websites.

Notified will participate in the upcoming CIRI Annual Investor Relations Conference from May 28-30, in Toronto, Canada.

About Notified:

Notified is committed to making it easy for brands to create and share powerful stories with the world. Our suite of world-class, award-winning solutions and our dedicated employees around the world are relied upon by more than 10,000 global customers, from growing businesses and public companies to some of the world's most recognizable brands.

Notified's solutions help businesses effectively share and amplify their stories—to customers, investors, employees and the media. From press release distribution via GlobeNewswire to earnings calls, IR websites, social listening, media engagement, webinars and digital events, Notified has you covered. Notified is a part of West Technology Group, LLC (formerly Intrado Corporation) controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. APO. Notified is headquartered in New York, N.Y.

Learn more at www.notified.com

About CIRI:

CIRI is a professional, not-for-profit association of executives responsible for communication between public corporations, investors and the financial community. CIRI contributes to the transparency and integrity of the Canadian capital markets by advancing the practice of investor relations, the professional competency of its members and the stature of the profession. With close to 500 members and four Chapters across the country, CIRI is the voice of IR in Canada. For further information, please visit CIRI.org.

