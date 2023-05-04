Maine Media Opens New Reception Gallery on Campus in Rockport, Maine

The new Haas Gallery on Maine Media's campus will present creative works in all media that celebrates the school's community of artists.

ROCKPORT, Maine, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are thrilled to announce the opening of the Haas Gallery, a new space for contemporary media art at the Maine Media campus in Rockport. Thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor and devoted student, the gallery will serve as a platform for artists, students, and the community to engage with contemporary art and ideas.

We are especially excited to announce the inaugural exhibition, opening May 25 through June 5, 2023. The installation will showcase Maine Media's 2023 graduating class of the Professional Certificate in Visual Storytelling (PCVS) program. The exhibition is the culmination of their studies and will highlight a wide range of material and the diverse interests of our students as they embark on careers in visual storytelling.

President Michael Mansfield expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "The Haas Gallery marks the beginning of a remarkable transformation. We have long needed a space to show and celebrate the creative achievements of this community. This is only made possible through an anonymous gift from a grateful student. I'm so grateful."

Board Chair Nils Tcheyan added, "We are thrilled to showcase the talents of our PCVS students in the inaugural exhibition at the Haas Gallery. We are deeply grateful for the generosity of our donor who has made this possible. The Haas Gallery will serve Maine Media and our students in many ways for years to come and is an important addition to our campus."

The Haas Gallery is a 1,200 square-foot space that will organize and host exhibitions throughout the year, featuring works by local and international artists, as well as Maine Media students and faculty, and installations drawn from the college's collections and archive. The gallery's opening underscores Maine Media's 50th anniversary and our dedication to providing our students with opportunities to engage with the arts, develop their skills, and showcase their talents and achievements.

In addition to receiving support to develop a new gallery space, funding from the anonymous donor will also support relocating the campus library to a larger space. Maine Media maintains an expansive library of more than 4,000 titles which trace the histories of art, photography, writing and media studies. The library had outgrown its space and finding additional room was a priority. Maine Media's library will be relocated to a more suitable facility alongside the college's archive and collection of photography. The Haas Reception Gallery will be open to the public during business hours. Admission is free.

Founded in 1973 as a summer school for photographers, Maine Media is today an accredited not-for-profit degree granting institution offering more than 400 workshops, professional certificate programs and a Master of Fine Arts degree in the fields of photography, film, media art, printmaking, creative writing and book arts. Maine Media serves more than 2,000 national and international students annually from its 20 acre campus in Rockport, Maine.

