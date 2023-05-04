Revolutionary Buoy App Aims to Support Educators in the Face of Mounting Challenges

Teacher Appreciation Week is May 8-12. Parents are looking for something that will mean more than yet another coffee mug or gift card. Fortunately an educator has invented an app that will help teachers feel appreciated instantly-for free. Instead of special messages getting drowned by their other emails, texts & voicemails about end of year testing, report cards, and meeting reminders - the Buoy app helps teachers have one place to store them for quick access when they need a lift.

Winston Salem, NC May 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Amid growing concerns about the state of the U.S. education system, a retired school counselor, Scott Ertl, has developed the free Buoy App to help educators store and retrieve positive messages and memories for when they need an emotional lift.

Recent studies have highlighted several alarming trends in the education sector:

· The U.S. ranks near the bottom of 30 industrialized countries in math.

· North Carolina ranks #50 in the nation for school funding and began the school year 4,400 teachers short of what was needed.

· K-12 teachers have the highest burnout rate of any other profession in the U.S., at 44%.

Despite these challenges, educators continue to dedicate themselves to their students. The Buoy App aims to give them the support and appreciation they deserve.

Ertl believes that fostering a positive attitude can significantly improve teacher job performance and satisfaction. A Blueboard study found that 67% of employed Americans feel appreciation at work is in short supply, with teachers at the top of that list. Zippia reported that 87% of people wish they’d told their teachers how much they appreciated them.

The Buoy App, available for all phones, provides users with a dedicated space to store and access uplifting messages, photos, voicemails, and videos. In a recent pilot program at eight schools in Winston-Salem:

· 98% of surveyed teachers responded that the app could help them store and retrieve positive voicemails, texts, and videos.

· 65% reported that the app is easy to use.

· 21% acknowledged the potential benefits of the app for their colleagues, recognizing its value in supporting the education community even if it's not their preferred tool.

With Teacher Appreciation Week (May 8-12), let’s give teachers something more meaningful than another coffee mug. Let’s encourage everyone to send a positive video, voicemail, or email to a favorite teacher to let them know they made an impact on your life. They can use the Buoy app so your message will always float to the top of their phone for when they need a lift.

For media inquiries or to schedule interviews with teachers in Winston-Salem who have tested the Buoy App, please contact Scott Ertl at (336) 765-7319 or Scott@TheBuoyApp.com.

Contact Information:

The Buoy App

Scott Ertl

336-765-7319

Contact via Email

TheBuoyApp.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/886110

Press Release Distributed by PR.com