New Investments Fuel NYMBUS' Expansion, Pioneering the Future of Financial Services and Technology

NYMBUS®, a premier provider of cutting-edge financial technology solutions, is delighted to announce substantial strategic investments from Curql Collective, a Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) driving financial technology innovation for credit unions, via its flagship Curql Fund and Reseda Group, a wholly owned CUSO of MSU Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU), a Nymbus client. These investments will further fuel the company's growth while bolstering the continued success of its advanced core system and solutions.

"Reseda Group recognizes that the future of credit union success lies in innovative technology and member-centric solutions," said April Clobes, CEO at Reseda Group and MSUFCU. Our investment in Nymbus reflects our belief in their ability to help credit unions remain competitive through their progressive products and services. Their approach to niche banking elevates industry standards and delivers a modern experience for members. As an existing client, we look forward to strengthening our collaboration with Nymbus and further benefiting from their ongoing advancements in technology and member experience."

"With this new funding, we're reinforcing our mission to help financial institutions thrive in a dynamic market," added Nymbus Chairman and CEO Jeffery Kendall.

These strategic investments represent a powerful alignment between Nymbus and its partners to reshape the financial services landscape, utilizing groundbreaking technology and innovative business models to improve financial services for all.

"MSUFCU's pursuit of growth in untapped member segments has found an incredible partner in Nymbus," expressed Ami Iceman, MSUFCU's Chief Research and Digital Experience Officer. "We're thrilled to have Nymbus as part of our fintech ecosystem, helping us deliver a seamless, valuable experience to our new digital brands' members. We're looking forward to the opportunities this collaboration will bring to our credit union's future."

"Investing in Nymbus aligns with our dedication to advancing fintech within the credit union ecosystem," Nick Evens, CEO & President of Curql Collective. "This strategic partnership embodies our commitment to nurturing fintech innovation and driving credit union growth for the benefit of members." As Nymbus continues to pave the way in financial technology solutions, these strategic partnerships serve as a catalyst for elevating the capabilities of both the company and its clients. With a shared vision for the future, all parties are poised to make a lasting impact on the financial services industry.

About Nymbus:

Nymbus has disrupted the financial services market as an alternative to legacy business models. With Nymbus, any size financial institution can quickly launch a full-service digital bank or migrate to our award-winning core. Whichever growth strategy is right for you, Nymbus buys back decades of lost time to engage and support the entire digital customer journey.

About Curql:

Curql Collective is a collaborative approach that brings together investment capital, credit unions, and fintech. Launched in 2020, Curql is steered by a collective of forward-thinking credit unions, including former founders, operators, and leaders in the fintech and investment spaces. The group's flagship – Curql Fund I – invests in the visions of entrepreneurs who thoughtfully and purposefully develop financial services technology that revolutionizes and innovates how people engage with their money. For more information, please visit www.curql.com.

About MSFUCU:

Founded in 1937, MSUFCU has a national reputation for excellence and has received several top industry and workplace awards, including being named a Best Credit Union to Work For® by American Banker for the fifth year, a Top Workplace by the Detroit Free Press for 11 consecutive years, a National Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® winner for six consecutive years, and was named one of the top five Michigan credit unions in Forbes' Best-in-State Credit Unions 2021 list. MSUFCU was named a Best Workplace in Financial Services and Insurance by Fortune Magazine two consecutive years and has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for nine consecutive years. MSUFCU has been recognized by the Credit Union National Association, earning first place for the people-helping-people philosophy Louise Herring Award. MSUFCU is headquartered in East Lansing, Mich., has 22 branches, nearly 325,000 members, more than $6.7 billion in assets, and nearly 1,000 employees. For more information, visit msufcu.org.

About Reseda Group:

Headquartered in East Lansing, Michigan, Reseda Group is a wholly owned credit union service organization of MSU Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU). Formed in 2021, Reseda Group helps credit unions remain relevant and competitive by delivering the best products and services to its employees and member-owners by investing in strategic partners that bring innovative technology, digital resources, and credit union industry solutions to market. Learn more at resedagroup.com.

