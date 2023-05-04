The 4D Bioprinting Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 35% by 2035, claims Roots Analysis

Owing to organ scarcity and lesser number of donors, the demand for tissue engineering and organ reconstruction has increased notably; as a result, the adoption of advanced 4D bioprinting technology is anticipated to increase over the coming years

LONDON, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of "4D Bioprinting Market, 2023-2035" report to its list of offerings.

4D bioprinting that involves the fourth spatio-temporal frame has diverse applications in drug regeneration and dynamic bio-constructs, which can alter their shape with time. It has proven to be beneficial for research and development in the biopharmaceutical and healthcare industries. Presently, several players having dedicated facilities, cutting-edge machinery, and production lines, are engaged in the development of 4D bioprinters and smart biomaterials.

To order this 180+ pages report, which features 85+ figures and 105+ tables, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/4d-bioprinting-market.html

Key Market Insights

Currently, close to 60% of the 4D bioprinters are commercially available in the market

Of these, over 45% of the 4D bioprinters are based on laser-based technology, followed by those based on polymer-based technology (20%). Further, about 60% of the 4D bioprinters use polymer as a biomaterial.

Around 40% of the players developing smart biomaterials, are headquartered in Europe

The market is currently dominated by the presence of large players (57%); all these players were established before 1980. Interestingly, 68% of smart biomaterials developed in Europe are made of polymers; of these close to 55% have already been commercialized.

Publications related to the 4D bioprinting domain have been observed to grow at a CAGR of 130%, since 2016

Around 55% of the articles focused on 4D bioprinting were research articles, more than 20% of such articles were published in 2022. Further, journals, such as Polymers, Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology, and Micromachines Gels have published multiple articles.

Europe and Asia-Pacific are anticipated to capture a larger share (53%) of the market, by 2035

4D bioprinting market is anticipated to be primarily driven by the laser-based technology, which is likely to capture more than 35% share of the overall market. In terms of applications, biomedical applications are expected to occupy a larger share (65%) of the overall market, by 2035.

To request a sample copy / brochure of this report, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/4d-bioprinting-market/request-sample.html

Key Questions Answered

What is 4D Bioprinting?

How does 4D bioprinting work?

What are the benefits of 4D Bioprinting?

Who are the leading developers of 4D bioprinters and smart biomaterials?

Which is the hub of 4D bioprinter and smart biomaterial developers?

What is the relative competitiveness of different 4D bioprinter and smart biomaterial developers?

What is the relative competitiveness of different 4D bioprinters?

What are the strengths and threats for the developers engaged in the 4D bioprinting industry?

What is the focus of various publications related to 4D bioprinting?

What is the current / future market of 4D bioprinting?

The financial opportunity within the 4D bioprinting market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Technology

Extrusion-based Technology



Laser-based Technology



Inkjet-based Technology



Others

Application Area

Biomedical Applications



Others

End-user

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies



Academic Research and Development



Other end-users

Key Geographical Regions

North America



Europe



Asia-Pacific



Latin America



Middle East and North Africa

The opinions and insights presented in this report were also influenced by discussions held with eminent stakeholders in this industry. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry stakeholders:

Suhridh Sundaram (Chief Operating Officer, Avay Biosciences )

) Preethem Srinath (Doctoral Candidate, CURAM)

(Doctoral Candidate, CURAM) Sam Onukuri (Independent Consultant)

The research also includes profiles of key players (listed below) engaged in developing 4D bioprinters and smart biomaterials; each profile features an overview of the company, financial information (if available), details on product portfolio, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

DirectSync Surgical

Enovis

Ferentis

Poietis

REGENHU

ROKIT Healthcare

Sculpteo

SMART3D

Stratasys

VIVAX BIO

For additional details, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/4d-bioprinting-market.html or email sales@rootsanalysis.com

You may also be interested in the following titles:

Contact:

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

+44 (122) 391 1091

Gaurav.Chaudhary@rootsanalysis.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742223/Roots_Analysis_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Roots Analysis