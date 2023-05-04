LIVEPERSON, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP Notifies LivePerson Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP reminds investors that a complaint has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired LivePerson, Inc. ("LivePerson" or the "Company") LPSN securities between May 10, 2022 and March 16, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Click Here to Join Investigation.



On February 28, 2023, LivePerson filed a Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 stating it was unable to file its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 within the prescribed time period without unreasonable effort or expense because it required additional time to complete a review of revenue associated with a recently discontinued program of its subsidiary WildHealth (the "Program"), and to complete its in-process review of internal controls and procedures. Following this news, LivePerson's shares declined $1.69 per share, about 14.3%, to close at $10.12 per share.

On March 6, 2023, LivePerson disclosed in an SEC filing that its review of WildHealth "is anticipated to affect fourth quarter 2022 revenue attributable to WildHealth's participation in a Medicare demonstration program, due to suspension in November 2022 of Medicare reimbursements under the program and pending further governmental review." [Emphasis added.] Following this news, LivePerson shares declined more than 21% over the next six trading days to close at $9.02 per share on March 13, 2023.

Then, on March 15, 2023, after market, LivePerson issued a press release reporting its fourth quarter 2022 financial results, including a revenue decline and a revenue miss for the fourth quarter. Further, the Company disclosed that "[w]hile the Company currently believes that the services rendered under the Program in the fourth quarter of 2022 were valid, in view of the inherent uncertainty as to the timing and amount of further reimbursement for services rendered under the Program, the Company has elected to take a reserve for revenue associated with services delivered under the Program in the fourth quarter of 2022 for which payment has not been collected."

Further, on March 16, 2023, before the market opened, the Company filed its 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K revealing that the Company had identified deficiencies in its internal control over financial reporting which aggregated to a material weakness.

Following this news, LivePerson shares fell $5.64 per share, or 57.73%, to close at $4.13 per share on March 16, 2023.

