CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp. (MEGA)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 4 mai/May 2023) - MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 8,758,732 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on May 8, 2023. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour dix (10) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 8 758 732 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fermeture des bureaux le 8 mai 2023. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée : Le 9 mai/May 2023 Record Date/Date d’Enregistrement : Le 10 mai/May 2023 Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue : Le 9 mai/May 2023 Symb ol/Symbole : MEGA NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP : 58518J 20 0 NEW/NOUVEA U ISIN : CA 58518J 20 0 2 Old /Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 58518J101/CA58518J1012

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com.