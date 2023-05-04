Revolutionizing the Internet with the Cognitive Web and AI - Insights from Iulian Bondari

Iulian Bondari, co-founder of Sourceless, recently spoke about the Cognitive Web and its potential to change the internet using the power of AI.

The Cognitive Web expands human decision-making horizons through AI systems that process information with human-level efficiency.” — Iulian Bondari (Sourceless Co-Founder)

CONSTANTA, CONSTANTA, ROMâNIA, May 4, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Iulian Bondari, co-founder of Sourceless, is a recognized professional in the fields of web and graphic design. He has recently discussed the Cognitive Web , an innovative approach to internet architecture that has the potential to revolutionize decision-making on the internet through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) systems capable of processing information with nearly human-level efficiency.The Cognitive Web is a web architecture designed to support decision-making by compensating for intrinsic aspects of selective attention. Its purpose is to expand human decision-making horizons by making data on the internet machine-readable. Although it is often referred to as the Cognitive Web, the web presented by Sourceless largely falls within the category of the Semantic Web, sometimes known as Web 3.0.Sourceless aims to offer new directions, understandings, and applications for the new Web. The Cognitive Web project was started in collaboration with Formwelt, and together they have found a way to concretely solve and realize this part of the internet.The project focuses heavily on education, technology, and innovation, which are the three pillars of the platform. The goal of education in the Sourceless project is to promote and support various skills and character traits, using all of these fundamental bases to access and use current technologies to innovate and bring forth new technologies that will benefit humanity as a whole.The Cognitive Web is a natural evolution of the Semantic Web, which uses machine-readable data to enable intelligent systems to perform tasks that would otherwise require human intervention. AI systems are used to process and analyze vast amounts of data in real-time, providing insights and recommendations that can be used to improve decision-making. The result is a web that is more efficient, effective, and responsive to human needs.The potential benefits of the Cognitive Web are numerous. For example, it could be used to improve healthcare by providing more accurate diagnoses and treatments based on patient data. It could also be used to improve financial decision-making by analyzing market trends and providing personalized investment advice. Additionally, it could be used to improve education by providing personalized learning experiences based on individual student needs and abilities. SourceLess Blockchain is a native layer 1 blockchain that is transforming the decentralized landscape with its versatile and innovative Web3.0 system. Built with a genuinely distributed framework, the SourceLess Blockchain offers support for smart contracts, off-chain data storage, and data sharing. Its AI-powered system can process information with near-human efficiency, linking humans and existing blockchains through a Web3 platform and creating the first World Wide Blockchain.One of the most significant benefits of SourceLess Blockchain is its genuine distributed framework, which ensures that no single entity controls the network. This decentralized approach makes SourceLess Blockchain incredibly secure and resilient to attacks, enabling users to perform transactions without worrying about third-party interference or data breaches. Moreover, SourceLess Blockchain's distributed framework is designed to promote fairness and transparency, eliminating the need for intermediaries and enabling direct transactions between users.Another benefit of SourceLess Blockchain is its support for smart contracts, which are self-executing contracts with the terms of the agreement directly written into code. Smart contracts enable users to perform transactions without intermediaries, reducing transaction costs, and eliminating the risk of fraud. With SourceLess Blockchain, smart contracts can be executed automatically, enabling users to perform transactions quickly and efficiently.Off-chain data storage is another essential feature of SourceLess Blockchain. Unlike traditional blockchains that store all data on the blockchain, SourceLess Blockchain enables users to store data off-chain, reducing the storage burden on the network. This feature enables users to store large amounts of data without congesting the network and slowing down transaction speeds. Additionally, SourceLess Blockchain's off-chain data storage is incredibly secure, ensuring that users' data is protected from unauthorized access and tampering.Data sharing is also a critical feature of SourceLess Blockchain. The platform enables users to share data between different entities securely, reducing the need for intermediaries and enabling direct data sharing between users. This feature enables organizations to collaborate more effectively and efficiently, reducing costs and increasing productivity.One of the most exciting aspects of SourceLess Blockchain is its AI-powered system, which can process information with near-human efficiency. This feature enables the platform to automate various tasks, enabling users to perform transactions quickly and efficiently. Moreover, SourceLess Blockchain's AI-powered system can analyze data and provide insights that can help organizations make better-informed decisions.SourceLess Blockchain is also incredibly scalable, enabling users to perform transactions quickly and efficiently, even as the network grows. This scalability is critical as more users join the platform, ensuring that the network can handle increased transaction volumes without slowing down or experiencing delays.Iulian Bondari's dedication to promoting positive change and innovative solutions has led him to take on a leadership role in the non-profit sector. Two years ago, he was appointed as the regional coordinator for The Venus Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting sustainable and innovative solutions for societal challenges. In this role, he works to drive positive change and develop innovative solutions that will benefit society as a whole.In conclusion, the Cognitive Web represents a significant breakthrough in internet architecture, offering the potential to revolutionize decision-making on the internet through the use of AI systems. The Sourceless project, in collaboration with Formwelt, is at the forefront of this development, focusing on education, technology, and innovation to promote the development of new technologies that will benefit humanity as a whole. With the right investment and support, the Cognitive Web has the potential to transform the way we live, work, and interact with each other on the internet.

