2022 New Hampshire Wildlife Harvest Summary Now Available

May 4, 2023

Concord, NH – The 2022 New Hampshire Wildlife Harvest Summary is now available. The publication presents final data on the 2022 New Hampshire hunting seasons as summarized by New Hampshire Fish and Game Department wildlife biologists. This annual publication provides a complete analysis of hunting season statistics, including information organized by town and by Wildlife Management Unit (WMU).

The 2022 NH Wildlife Harvest Summary is available online at www.wildnh.com/hunting/harvest-summary.html (click on 2022). A limited number of print copies will be available at New Hampshire Fish and Game Department headquarters in Concord and at regional Fish and Game offices in Durham, New Hampton, Lancaster, and Keene.

New Hampshire’s 2022 deer season resulted in a total harvest of 14,082. The adult (antlered) buck harvest of 8,339 was the largest documented in the state since recordkeeping began in 1922. Archers took 4,498 deer, the youth weekend accounted for 387 deer harvested, and muzzleloader and regular firearm hunters took 2,133 and 7,064 deer, respectively.

The Harvest Summary includes data from the NH Trophy Deer Program, run by the NH Antler and Skull Trophy Club, which annually recognizes hunters who harvest deer weighing of 200 pounds or more taken by each of the three hunting methods: archery, muzzleloader, and regular firearms. The heaviest deer harvested in 2022, weighing 250 pounds, was taken by Peter Paris of Sharon, NH, using a crossbow. His harvest ranked among the top ten heaviest deer ever taken in the Granite State using archery equipment.

The 2022 bear take, totaling 1,156, represented a 30% increase over the 2021 harvest and was the second highest in the state’s history. The spring 2022 turkey harvest totaled 5,725 birds, a 6% increase over 2021’s results, and was the highest spring harvest on record. This number reflects increased hunter participation and spring conditions that increased nesting success. The 2022 fall turkey harvest of 805 represented a 4% increase over 2021. The 2022 NH Wildlife Harvest Summary also provides statistics for moose and furbearers.

Wildlife research and management activities in New Hampshire, including production of the annual NH Wildlife Harvest Summary, are funded through Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration, a user-pay, user-benefit program supported by the purchase of firearms, ammunition, and archery equipment.

Learn more about hunting in New Hampshire at www.huntnh.com/hunting.