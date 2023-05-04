Radiopharmaceuticals Market Trends 2023: Predicted to Grow at 10.2% CAGR by 2032, Allied Market Research

The global radiopharmaceuticals market is driven by factors such as rise in prevalence of cancer, cardiovascular and neurological disease, increase in demand for medical imaging, and increase in number of product approval for radiopharmaceuticals.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Radioisotope (Technetium 99m, Fluorine 18, Iodine I, Gallium-68, and Others), by Application (Cancer, Cardiology, and Others), by Type (Diagnostic, and Therapeutic), by End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Medical Imaging Centers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. According to the report, the global radiopharmaceuticals industry generated $5.2 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $13.7 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 10.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Request Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14827



Prime determinants of growth

The global radiopharmaceuticals market is driven by factors such as rise in prevalence of cancer, cardiovascular and neurological disease, increase in demand for medical imaging, and increase in number of product approval for radiopharmaceuticals. However, side effect associated with radiopharmaceuticals is hampering the radiopharmaceuticals market growth. On the contrary, presence of radiopharmaceutical industry and increase in R&D activities for radiopharmaceuticals are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the radiopharmaceuticals market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $5.2 billion Market Size in 2032 $13.7 billion CAGR 10.2% No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments covered Radioisotope, Application, Type, End Users, and Regions Drivers Rise in prevalence of cancer, cardiovascular and neurological disease



Increase in demand for medical imaging



Increase in number of product approval for radiopharmaceuticals Opportunities Presence of radiopharmaceutical industry



Increase in R&D activities for radiopharmaceuticals Restraints Side effect associated with radiopharmaceuticals

Impact of Covid-19 on Radiopharmaceuticals Market

The COVID-19 outbreak had a negative impact on the growth of the global radiopharmaceuticals market.

The pandemic caused major disruptions to the production and supply of radiopharmaceuticals to nuclear medicine department, resulting in shortages of radiopharmaceuticals.

Procure Complete Report (300 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures)

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/radiopharmaceuticals-market

The technetium-99m segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on radioisotope, the technetium-99m segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global radiopharmaceuticals market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is also projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.6% from 2023 to 2032, due to rise in use of technetium-99m for manufacturing of radiopharmaceuticals and increase in interest for 99mTc-labelled radiopharmaceuticals for diagnostic purposes.

The cancer segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the cancer segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global radiopharmaceuticals market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is also projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.6% from 2023 to 2032, due to increase in incidence of cancer and surge in demand for diagnostic procedure.

The hospitals and clinics segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end users, the hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than half of the global radiopharmaceuticals market revenue. This segment is also expected to portray the largest CAGR of 10.6% from 2023 to 2032, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to surge in demand for radiopharmaceuticals in hospital and clinics and increase in diagnostic imaging such as PET and SPECT imaging.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14827

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global radiopharmaceuticals market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to presence of various radiopharmaceutical industries, rise in R&D activities for radiopharmaceuticals, and increase in number of product approvals. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.2% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increase in incidence of cancer, rise in demand for nuclear medicine, advancement in technology in medical sector, and rise in R&D activities for manufacturing of radiopharmaceuticals.

Leading Market Players: -

Cardinal Health Inc.

Curium Pharma

Eli Lilly and Company

General Electric Company

Iso-Tex Diagnostics, Inc.

Jubilant Pharmova Limited

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Novartis AG

Siemens AG

Bayer

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global radiopharmaceuticals market. These players have adopted different strategies such as partnership, product approval agreements, and expansion to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry – (Book now at 20%* Discount)

Drug Delivery Devices Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Coronary Stents Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Precision Medicine Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

North America IVD Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Body Fat Reduction Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030



AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences , Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms the utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high-quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com