MDC invites the public to an open house event at the Howard Wood St. Louis Urban Outreach Office May 13

St. LOUIS, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites residents of the St. Louis Region to celebrate nature in our neighborhoods at the grand opening of its office in the City of St. Louis. The new MDC Howard Wood St. Louis Urban Outreach Office is hosting a special open house Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m.—2 p.m. The office is located at 4640 Shenandoah Ave., just east of the Vandeventer Ave./South Kingshighway Blvd. intersection. The office is next to Brightside St. Louis.

In addition to a chance to see the new office, educational nature activities will be set up for the whole family including the opportunity to explore the Brightside St. Louis native demonstration garden. Visitors can also join in a scavenger hunt to win prizes and a chance to receive free tickets to the Missouri Botanical Garden while supplies last.

During the open house, visitors can also discover more about MDC programs and resources available to urban and suburban residents. The MDC Howard Wood St. Louis Urban Outreach Office is a staffed facility with walk-in service for the public and offers conservation-related information and free publications. The office sells hunting and fishing permits as well.

The office’s normal public operating hours are ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Thursday 4 p.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m., and closed Sunday and Monday.

The MDC Howard Wood St. Louis Urban Outreach Office open house event is free and open to all ages. For more information call 314-301-1504.