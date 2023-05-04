Enjoy nature with MDC’s free programs during May at Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – Enjoy nature in the spring season with the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) programs during May at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City. All programs are free. Critters that come out in spring, native plants in bloom, and target archery are some of the featured educational programs. Wildflowers are blooming in the center’s outdoor garden. The Discovery Center also has Sycamore Station, a natural play area for kids where they can climb on logs and make pretend hideaways.

Activities scheduled for May include:

Learn about native plants at the Native Landscape Chat from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, May 5. See wildflowers in bloom when MDC plant experts will lead a tour of Discovery Center’s native plant garden. All ages are welcome, and registration is not required. This is a cooperative program with Deep Roots KC.

A Meet the Herps program will showcase turtles, frogs, and snakes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. MDC staff will have special displays set up, some live herps to view, and be present to answer questions. This program is open to all ages, and registration is not required.

Discovery Center and the Missouri Prairie Foundation are hosting a Native Plant Sale from 10 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13. Private vendors will be selling native plants. MDC staff will also be hosting a guided Wildflowers Plant Walkaround through the outdoor garden. Starting times are 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. All ages are welcome, and registration is not required for the events.

An Archery for Beginners class will be offered from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 20. MDC provides all the archery equipment and instruction in basic skills with bow and arrows. Participants will get to shoot target archery on a range set up in the center’s outdoor education garden. This class is open to participants ages 9 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4A8.

A program entitled Rehab or Reunite, about what to do when finding baby or injured wildlife, will be offered from 10 to 11 a.m. and from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 27. April Hoffman from Wild Souls Wildlife Rescue and Rehab will be the guest speaker. All ages are welcome, and registration is not required.

The Gorman Discovery Center is at 4750 Troost Ave., a few blocks east of the Country Club Plaza in the heart of Kansas City. For more information about the center’s programs and outdoor garden, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter.