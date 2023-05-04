Wireless Charging Market to See Huge Demand by 2030: Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung, Sony
Wireless Charging Market Review: All Eyes on 2023 Outlook
Wireless Charging Market research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Wireless Charging market to witness a CAGR of 24.6% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Wireless Charging Market Breakdown by Application (Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Others) by Type (Inductive, Resonant, Radio Frequency, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Wireless Charging market size is estimated to increase by USD 8.9 Billion at a CAGR of 24.6% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 4.5 Billion.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Wireless Charging Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Wireless Charging market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Qualcomm Incorporated (United States), Samsung (South Korea), Texas Instruments Incorporated (United States), Sony Corporation (Japan), Ergo(aircharge) (United Kingdom), Bezalel (United States), Fone (United Kingdom), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), IOttie (United States), Humavox (Israel), Semtech (United States), Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (United States), Lenmar (United States), Gill Electronics (United States), Energizer Holdings, Inc (United States), Convenient Power HK Limited (China), WiTricity Corporation (United States), Leggett & Platt (United States)
Definition:
Wireless charging refers to the technology that allows electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices to be charged without the need for a physical cable. It is based on the principle of electromagnetic induction, which allows energy to be transferred wirelessly between two objects through a magnetic field.
Market Trends:
Increase in market penetration of electric vehicles
Market Drivers:
The increasing number of electric vehicles, the demand for rapid charging is increasing
Market Opportunities:
Development of higher-efficiency EV batteries and vehicles
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Wireless Charging Market: Inductive, Resonant, Radio Frequency, Others
Key Applications/end-users of Wireless Charging Market: Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Others
List of players profiled in this report: Qualcomm Incorporated (United States), Samsung (South Korea), Texas Instruments Incorporated (United States), Sony Corporation (Japan), Ergo(aircharge) (United Kingdom), Bezalel (United States), Fone (United Kingdom), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), IOttie (United States), Humavox (Israel), Semtech (United States), Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (United States), Lenmar (United States), Gill Electronics (United States), Energizer Holdings, Inc (United States), Convenient Power HK Limited (China), WiTricity Corporation (United States), Leggett & Platt (United States)
Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis of Global Wireless Charging Market Size Estimation and Trends Available in Full Version of the Report.
