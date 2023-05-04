Connected Home Appliances Market Will Forecasted to Worth USD 66.51 Billion at a CAGR of 8% by 2032 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Major drivers influencing market revenue growth include technological improvements, expanding demand for smart homes & practical and energy-efficient appliances

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global connected home appliances market size was USD 33.27 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

The prevalence of intelligent domiciliary machines, including but not limited to clever cooling machines, laundry equipment, and culinary devices, has soared in recent times. This is largely due to the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies, which have enabled these machines to consume less energy while also becoming simpler to operate. Moreover, in response to the growing demand for domiciliary automation, a connected household appliance that can be commanded via voice-operated digital assistants, such as Amazon Alexa and Google Home, has also been developed.

Major Companies:

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

Haier Group Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation

Miele & Cie. KG

Electrolux AB

GE Appliances

Panasonic Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

BSH Hausgeräte GmbH

Godrej Group

Hisense Group

Some Key Highlights from the Report

According to forecasts, the refrigerators segment is anticipated to generate the highest revenue share in the upcoming period. This projection is attributed to the widespread adoption of smart refrigerators in households worldwide. These devices enable consumers to remotely monitor their refrigerators' temperature and contents, while also receiving notifications regarding temperature fluctuations and restocking needs for specific items.

The Wi-Fi segment is anticipated to contribute the largest revenue share throughout the projected period. This is due to the fact that connected home appliances provide a dependable and rapid connection and can be accessed from anywhere.

Throughout the projected period, the residential end-use segment is projected to account for the majority of revenue. This is owing to increased demand in the domestic sector for linked home products.

The North American market is predicted to have the most revenue share over the projected period. This is attributable to increased consumer demand for practical and energy-efficient appliances, as well as an increase in the number of regionally linked homes.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Further market segmentation

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Refrigerators

Washing Machines

Dishwashers

Air Conditioners

Cookers

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Bluetooth

NFC

Z-Wave

Zigbee

Wi-Fi

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Residential

Commercial

Key Takeaways of the Global Connected Home Appliances Market Report:

A comprehensive overview of the global Connected Home Appliances industry.

Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Connected Home Appliances market.

Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the global Connected Home Appliances market.

Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

