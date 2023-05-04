Pharmacovigilance Market Overview by Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue Forecast to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 6.97 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.5%, Market Trends –Cloud-based reporting of adverse drug events

Increasing drug development activities is a key factor driving market revenue growth” — EMARGEN RESEARCH

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Pharmacovigilance Market research report published by Emergen Research describes in detail the vital aspects of the Pharmacovigilance market on a global and regional level. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of recent technological developments, product advancements, current and emerging trends, key statistical data, forecast estimation, and major companies operating in the market. The report covers the impact of the pandemic on the Pharmacovigilance industry with a special focus on the affected key segments of the industry. According to our analysts, the market is expected to regain momentum in a post-COVID-19 scenario.



The global pharmacovigilance market is expected to be worth USD 12.48 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for pharmacovigilance is experiencing rapid growth attributed to a rise in application for spontaneous reporting, electronic health record (HER) mining, cohort event monitoring, and intensified adverse drug reaction (ADR) reporting, among others. The pharmacovigilance primarily emphasizes on on ADR (adverse drug reactions) and cases of drug toxicity. According to the statistic released by WHO, about 5.0% of hospitalized patients in the developed nations are admitted into the hospital due to adverse drug reactions, and 6.0% to 10% of in-patients are anticipated to observe a severe adverse reaction for the duration of hospitalization.



One of the main drivers of the integrated pharmacovigilance market is the increasing demand for drug safety and efficacy. As the global population continues to grow and age, the demand for new and innovative drugs and medical devices is increasing. However, with the increasing use of these products, the risk of adverse events and drug interactions also increases. Therefore, pharmaceutical companies and regulatory agencies are increasingly investing in integrated pharmacovigilance to ensure the safety and efficacy of these products.



The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report:



ArisGlobal, Accenture, Cognizant, IBM Corp., Laboratory Corporation of America , Holdings, IQVIA, BoClinica Inc., Capgemini, Linical Accelovance, ITClinical

The report analyzes the market based on different categories such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions. It offers key insights into the factors that are expected to influence the growth of the segments and sub-segments.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The spontaneous reporting segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021 owing to its relatively inexpensive method. Spontaneous reporting provides various built-in benefits over other active reporting methods. Major Adverse Drug Reactions (ADRs) that were missed by earlier trials or other pharmacovigilance techniques may be revealed owing to its extensive coverage. They are a realistic and appealing method for Low-Middle Income Countries (LMICs) due to their relative affordability and ease of use, coverage of whole patient populations, lifecycle follow-up of medications, non-interference with prescribing behaviors, and potential to enable follow-up studies. In addition, spontaneous reporting occurs throughout post-marketing phase and produces majority of drug safety data.

The contract outsourcing segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. This is primarily attributed to shifting Contract Research Organizations (CROs), which thereby drives flexibility and reduces cost of in-house processes. Increasing preference for outsourcing pharmacovigilance and increasing demand for accessible and effective drug safety monitoring are other factors driving revenue growth of this segment. Contract outsourcing offers Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and Pharmacovigilance (PV) audits, enabling better handling and compliance with massive data. These benefits significantly drive revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Significant investments in healthcare facilities are a key factor driving market revenue growth. In addition, increasing cancer cases worldwide are contributing to market revenue growth in this region. For instance, according to American Cancer Society, in the U.S., an estimated one billion people with cancer were diagnosed in 2020.

Pharmacovigilance Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Spontaneous Reporting

Intensified Adverse Drug Reaction (ADR) Reporting

Targeted Spontaneous Reporting

Cohort Event Monitoring

Electronic Health Record (HER) Mining

Service Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

In-House

Contract Outsourcing

Clinical Trial Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Pre-Clinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

Major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report studies the market in these regions on the basis of demand and trends, consumer behavior and preferences, government initiatives and regulatory framework, economic growth, technological developments, supply and demand, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of key players in each region.

Key Regions Analyzed in the Report:

North America

Canada

S.

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

K.

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Peru

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

A.E

Rest of Middle East & Africa

