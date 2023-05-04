Diabetic Ketoacidosis Market | Size and Share Estimation, Revenue, Business Prospect |Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Technological advancements in diabetic ketoacidosis treatment, significant prevalence of target diseases, and rising private & government funding

Market Size – USD 1297.3 Million in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.2%, Market Trends– Rising prevalence of target disease and favorable reimbursement scenario is expected to forecast period.” — EMARGEN RESEARCH

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Diabetic Ketoacidosis Market Report is a comprehensive report on the Diabetic Ketoacidosis market, offering key insights on business strategies, current trends, and presenting qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Diabetic Ketoacidosis market. This report offers in-depth research insights on key and significant aspects of the Diabetic Ketoacidosis market, providing an in-depth analysis of key drivers, restraints, restraints, growth prospects, threats, and risks. The report also includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape and regional scope of the Diabetic Ketoacidosis market. Additionally, the report will be updated in line with changes in market dynamics and economic scenarios due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This report assesses the impact of the pandemic on the overall market and provides an in-depth assessment of the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry.



According to the current analysis of Emergen Research, the global Diabetic Ketoacidosis Market was valued at USD 1297.3 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1973.6 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.2%. Increasing awareness among healthcare professionals about ketones build up during type 1 diabetes as well as type 2 diabetes, and favorable funding scenario for drug development and technological advancements in diabetes ketoacidosis treatment is anticipated to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. Ketoacidosis, hyperglycemia and ketonuria during diabetic ketoacidosis makes it a critical life threatening condition of diabetes. Furthermore, growing prevalence of type 1 diabetes across the globe, increasing availability of well-organized and technologically advanced diabetic ketoacidosis treatment in developing nations, significant R&D activities by the existing and emerging market players to develop effective drugs in an attempt to cater the demand supply gap in the market.



One of the major challenges facing the integrated DKA market is the high cost of the products and services. CGM systems and insulin pumps are expensive, making them unaffordable for many patients, particularly in developing countries. Another challenge is the lack of awareness and education about DKA among healthcare professionals and patients. This is hindering the adoption of integrated DKA products and services, particularly in developing countries.



The global Diabetic Ketoacidosis market report employs an extremely extensive and perceptive process that analyzes statistical data relating to services and products offered in the market. The research study is a pivotal document in understanding the needs and wants of the clients. The report is comprised of significant data about the leading companies and their marketing strategies. The Diabetic Ketoacidosis industry is witnessing an expansion and change of dynamics owing to the entry of several new players.



Key Companies Profiled in the Report are

Biocon, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical, Wockhardt, GlaxoSmithKline, Oramed Pharmaceuticals and Adocia



Key Highlights from the Report

For diabetic ketoacidosis diagnosis, Beta-Hydroxybutyrate (BHB) assay remains a popular method to determine both the presence and degree of ketosis. Several market leaders are focused in expansion of BHB assay. For instance, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and EKF Diagnostics announced to enter in an agreement to allow the Ortho Clinical Diagnostics clients to access Beta-Hydroxybutyrate (BHB) assay

While hospitals segment dominates the end user segment of the market, it is anticipated that ambulatory care centers will register highest growth rate due to customised services provided to patients and growing awareness of such treatment centers in developed as well as developing nations.

Development of advanced products for diabetic ketoacidosis management offers lucrative growth opportunities. There is a demand for products capable of significantly reducing diabetic ketoacidosis associated hospitalization rates and events of acute diabetes

Availability of research funds from private as well as public bodies is vital for the advancements in field of diabetic ketoacidosis. In line with this various research organizations are focused in expansion of Diabetes research capabilities. For instance, in October 2019, JDRF announced launch of a new centre for type 1 cure research.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Diabetic Ketoacidosis market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight to recent trends and opportunities

The study outlines the rapidly evolving and growing market segments along with valuable insights into each element of the industry. The industry has witnessed the entry of several new players, and the report aims to deliver insightful information about their transition and growth in the market. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures are all outlined in the report.



Diabetic Ketoacidosis Market Segmentation:



Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Fluid Replacement

Electrolyte Replacement

Insulin Therapy

Intermediate-Acting Insulin

Long-Acting Insulin

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centre

Specialty Clinics

Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

North America

U.S

Canada

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Diabetic Ketoacidosis market. It gauges the revenue shares of these regions over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading geographic regions encompassed in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

