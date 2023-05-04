KleenEdge and Lovell Partner to Solve the Issue of Contaminated Privacy Curtains in VA Medical Centers
Lovell will serve as KleedEdge’s SDVOSB vendor to federal healthcare systems.
We are thrilled to be working with Lovell to offer our solutions to federal healthcare providers, empowering Curtain Protocol compliance along with lean workflows.”PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lovell® Government Services and KleenEdge™ announced today that they have partnered to bring KleenEdge Privacy Curtain Protocol Software and “no ladder” curtain exchange solutions to VA Medical Centers and other government healthcare facilities. Lovell Government Services will serve as KleedEdge’s Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor to federal healthcare systems such as the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and Indian Health Services (IHS).
KleenEdge’s cost-saving, 100% recyclable privacy curtains can be exchanged efficiently without a ladder and are made from a non-porous polypropylene material similar to all other patient care single use disposables such as CSR wrap, face masks, and isolation gowns. They also go a step further and provide a simple, VA-approved Protocol Software that monitors all curtain exchanges. KleenEdge Curtain Protocol Software delivers scanning and reporting analysis for curtains used in medical settings. The KleenEdge Technology provides full and defendable documentation of all services performed during the curtain life cycle, while driving a customer-desired Cubicle Curtain Protocol. Following this protocol is as easy as scanning the curtain’s tag. Once deployed, the software will automatically manage and flag exchanges while gathering quantifiable data including details on Isolation Room exchanges such as MRSA, C.diff, VRE, etc.
As KleenEdge’s SDVOSB Vendor, Lovell is excited to bring these solutions to federal healthcare providers. Government Customers can now find KleenEdge on the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) and the Department of Defense’s Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA). KleenEdge is pending approval for the Defense Logistics Agency’s Electronic Catalog (ECAT). Listing products on contract vehicles with Lovell streamlines the acquisition process while helping government agencies meet their SDVOSB procurement goals.
"Cloth privacy curtains present an unnecessary risk for contamination in hospital settings. As high-contact surfaces, unsanitary curtain protocol harms patients and staff alike by spreading infectious diseases. Lovell is very grateful to work with KleenEdge to prevent this harm,” said Chris Lovell, USMC Major (Ret.), CEO, Lovell Government Services.
“Privacy curtains frequently fly under the radar, posing significant infection risk to both patients and staff. We are thrilled to be working with Lovell to offer our solutions to federal healthcare providers, empowering Curtain Protocol compliance along with lean workflows,” said Karen Goelst, CEO and Founder, KleenEdge.
About KleenEdge
KleenEdge provides a Protocol Compliance Software along with “no-ladder” QuickLoad recyclable privacy curtain solutions that empower healthcare providers to establish sustainable, verifiable, curtain exchange protocols at a fraction of the cost. Our passion is in creating a safe environment for patients and staff.
Learn more at www.kleenedge.com
About Lovell Government Services
Lovell Government Services is a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.
Learn more at www.lovellgov.com
