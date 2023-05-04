Fingerprint Payment Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2031

At a CAGR of 15.3% Fingerprint Payment Market is projected to reach $36.2 billion by 2031 |Synaptics Incorporated,Thales

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fingerprint Payment Market by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), by Type of Fingerprint Scanners (Optical Fingerprint Scanner, Capacitive Fingerprint Scanner, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner, Thermal Fingerprint Scanner), by End User (Retail, Government, Transportation, Healthcare, Hospitality, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031. Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Fingerprint Payment Market by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), by Type of Fingerprint Scanners (Optical Fingerprint Scanner, Capacitive Fingerprint Scanner, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner, Thermal Fingerprint Scanner), by End User (Retail, Government, Transportation, Healthcare, Hospitality, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global fingerprint payment industry generated $9.0 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $36.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 15.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Businesses are increasingly using fingerprint payments to function more quickly, cut down on transaction time, and enhance security. In addition, to make sure a business runs securely, the fingerprint payment systems are entailed with complex security authentication features. This factor notably drives the global fingerprint payment market growth. Technological advancements in the fingerprint payment such as inclusion of machine learning (ML) and automation boost the market growth even more. However, high acquisition costs and security risks of the payment terminals restrict the market growth. Moreover, increase in adoption of wireless handheld POS terminal by restaurants and healthcare industry for streamlining the transactions through biometrics is expected to provide new opportunities in the coming years.

Based on types of fingerprint scanners, the capacitive segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global fingerprint payment market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing adoption of capacitive fingerprint scanner for various applications such as mobile phone payments, and biometric POS terminal payment in conjunction with the advantages, such as seamless and an enhanced end-user experience. However, the ultrasonic segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.3% from 2022 to 2031, owing to its enhanced security.

Based on end user, the retail segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global fingerprint payment market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to increase in competition in retail businesses and user needs, customers' preference for quicker checkout/transaction times and a secure system transmits transactions. However, the transportation segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 20.7% from 2022 to 2031. The fingerprint payment seeks to put in place an easy payment platform that eliminates the commuters' need for making payments using smart cards or phones, which is one of the factors for the development of the market in the transportation sector.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global fingerprint payment market. This is because both digitalization and contactless transactions are strongly backed by the regional government. However, the market in the Asia-Pacific region is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period and witness the fastest CAGR of 18.4% from 2022 to 2031, owing to surge in digitalization, penetration of internet, adoption of smart devices and smart technologies and changing consumer transactional behavior in the region.

