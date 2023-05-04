Timly Celebrates 3 Years of Growth and Expansion Across Europe

Timly's inventory management software is being used by hundreds of companies

"Timly has helped hundreds of businesses optimise their operations and improve their bottom line," said Philipp Baumann, CEO of Timly.

ZüRICH, ZH, SWITZERLAND, May 4, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Since its launch in 2020, Timly has experienced rapid growth and has established itself as a major player in the field of inventory management. With its innovative features and personalised approach, Timly has helped businesses across six countries, including Germany, Austria, France, Netherlands, United Kingdom, and Switzerland."We remain committed to providing our clients with a global inventory management solution that simplifies daily operations and improves efficiency," said Philipp Baumann.Key figures:- 3 years - Timly celebrated its 3rd anniversary in April 2023.- 6 countries - Timly is currently operating in six European countries.- 300 clients - Timly has been chosen by over 300 clients of various sizes and sectors, including Euromaster, BASF, Bayer and Sodastream.Timly's intelligent inventory management software helps businesses optimise their asset management and stock management , maintain compliance, improve security, and simplify daily operations. With additional features such as GPS tracking and self-inventory for remote employees, Timly is dedicated to providing businesses with an effective and personalised inventory management solution.

Timly inventory management software in use at SodaStream Germany | The innovative self-inventory function