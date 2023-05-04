Turkish nurses are on the march on the International Workers' Day
The black plague, which caused the lives of millions of people, did not end. In 2023 of the 21st century, it descended like a black cloud on the public laborers of our country; health workers.
— Yunus Şimşek, President of HEP-SEN
The first and only nursing-oriented union in Türkiye, Nurses and All Health Professionals Union (HEP-SEN) prescribed "Health Management Reform" as a solution for the diagnoses of "incompetent management, injustice in wages, violence, and mobbing, unfair representation" which are assumingly the black plague of the Turkish health system. HEP-SEN was at Taksim Square, Istanbul, on International Workers' Day, with a theatrical action and press statement representing all health professionals who shoulder the burden of the diseased health system with shackles and bruises on their faces.
HEP-SEN, with its 80 officials attending, breached the classical protest approach through a living theatrical act happening. The marching team is led by the health professionals in gowns, wearing make-ups to represent tired, unhappy health professionals who were subjected to violence. At the end of the march, the president laid a wreath on the Republic Monument in Taksim Square and made a press statement.
Mr. Yunus Şimşek, president of the union, distributed carnations to the press members to celebrate Workers' and Laborers' Day. He said in his statement: "Workers, unemployed, youth, women, university students, retirees, and all workers, Happy Labour Day!" and he continued comparing the general situation of the current health system and the problems experienced by the employees to the black plague that broke humanity in the Middle Ages. The president stated the black plague, which caused the lives of millions of people in the Middle age, did not end. An age later, in 2023 of the 21st century, it descended like a black cloud on the public laborers of our country; health workers. The president said that the symptoms of the black plague of our age are primarily incompetent management, wage injustice, violence in health, mobbing, poverty, and the monopolization of the health system by a single profession. He stated that the cause of the black plague of our age is hospital merchants, those who commodify health, turn the health system into a profiteering system, and the side structures that have infiltrated state institutions under the disguise of trade unions that are going along with the government all the time, setting blocks to the voice of health professionals.
The union suggested "Health Management Reform" as the treatment and prescription for this plague. This was the first-time nurses on the act at 1st of May International Labour Day, in Taksim Square where the Republic Monument was placed. HEP-SEN, built in 2020, the first nursing-oriented trade union in Türkiye, is also a nursing movement governed by nurses working in the field. The union acts in collaboration with national nursing associations and organizations and primarily focus on gaining socio-economic rights and ensuring a safe work environment for all health professionals. Organized in all cities in Türkiye by nearly 500 volunteered officials, and has more than thirteen-thousands of members.
