Balentine Names Emily Balentine Barbour, Michael B. Binnicker, Gabe Lembeck, and Ben Webb as Principals.
Leading wealth management firm focuses on capacity for future growth, encouraging innovation while staying grounded in its core approach
We’ve built a business focused on managing wealth how we’d want ours managed. Our strategic approach to succession planning creates seamless counsel for clients and their families for decades to come.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Balentine, an independent wealth management firm serving entrepreneurs, business owners, and their families over time and across generations, announces key promotions to lay the groundwork for continuing growth:
— Adrian Cronje, Ph.D., CFA®, CEO of Balentine
Emily Balentine Barbour, CFP®, Head of Client Experience. With a deep understanding of how Balentine works with clients and a commitment to excellence, Emily has become a respected leader since joining the firm in 2010. She uses her broad experience across many roles and initiatives to enhance the client experience streamlining processes to ensure a seamless client journey while maintaining Balentine’s custom, high-touch approach.
Michael B. Binnicker, CFP®, Senior Relationship Manager, Atlanta Wealth. Mike joined the firm in 2016 and has developed into a respected leader on the Atlanta Wealth team. His contribution to the firm’s financial planning initiatives has allowed Balentine clients to make informed decisions with greater confidence. In addition, he provides valuable guidance to his team by assuming day-to-day management responsibilities, lending technical expertise, and mentoring younger advisors.
Gabe Lembeck, MBA, CFA®, Director, Investment Strategy Team. Gabe is an integral team member and has contributed significantly over the years in refining and honing our investment process. With a strong work ethic and an ownership mentality, Gabe has emerged as a natural leader since joining the firm in 2014.
Ben Webb, CFA®, Director, Investment Strategy Team. In Ben’s tenure at Balentine, he has contributed meaningfully in many areas of our investment process over the years, from strategy design through to implementation, particularly in private capital. Ben is a champion of the Balentine culture, with a never-say-no attitude that has fueled his growth as a leader. He joined the firm in 2014.
Balentine established the Principal role to provide a select group of leaders with a platform to grow their careers and give them a forum to provide new perspectives to the current leadership.
“For nearly four decades, we’ve built a business focused on managing wealth how we’d want ours managed,” said Adrian Cronje, Ph.D., CFA®, CEO of Balentine. “Because we serve families for generations, our strategic approach to succession planning creates seamless counsel for clients and their families for decades to come.”
Cronje went on to say that these promotions span different departments— operations, investment strategy, and client service — reaching into every corner of the Balentine business. This dedication to ensuring consistent approaches to client service and investments generates the wealth of perspective and experience that Balentine clients have come to count on, which has led the firm to serve over 300 clients nationwide with more than $6.5 billion in assets under advisement.
About Balentine
Balentine is a wealth management firm that aims to help entrepreneurs and their families ensure the wealth they’ve created will endure for generations. With wealth management, financial planning, business advisory, and legacy planning services, Balentine creates custom, holistic solutions for wealth creators at every stage of their journey.
In nearly four decades of serving clients, Balentine is consistently recognized as a top financial planning and advisory firm by Forbes, Barron's, The Financial Times, and InvestmentNews. An independent, employee-owned firm with offices in Atlanta and Raleigh, N.C., Balentine is also a perennial winner of the Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management Award.
For more information, visit: https://www.balentine.com/
Balentine is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Balentine's investment advisory services can be found in its Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.
Meredith Fenwick
Balentine
+1 404-537-4800
mfenwick@balentine.com