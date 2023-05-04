At 10.2% CAGR, Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market Size to Surpass 5.43 Billion By 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing incidence of accidents globally, increasing prevalence of diabetes and other diseases are significant factors driving market growth.

Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market Size – USD 2.48 Billion in 2020, Market Growth at a CAGR of 10.2%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that leads the market growth. Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market By Product Type (Lower Limb, Upper Limb, Full Body), By Application (Hospitals, Clinics, Orthotic and Prosthetic Centers, Others), By Mobility (Stationary, Mobile), and By Region, Forecast to 2028

The global advanced prosthetics and exoskeletons market is projected to reach a market size of USD 5.43 Billion by 2028 at a robust double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some key factors driving market growth are increasing initiatives to drive awareness about benefits and advantages of advanced prosthetics, government and NGO-funded programs and activities related to these solutions and deployment, as well as rising investments in the healthcare sector worldwide, among others.

Further key findings in the report

In February 2019, Colfax Corporation acquired DJO Global Inc. Colfax Corporation is an American corporation manufacturing welding, air and gas handling equipment, and medical devices.

Stationary prosthetics and exoskeletons are fixed; a patient cannot remove them as per convenience, while mobility prosthetics are easily removable and reattached.

Europe accounts for a significant share in the global advanced prosthetics and exoskeletons market revenue. Advancements in robotics and Artificial Intelligence technologies, and increasing investments in the healthcare sector are key factors driving growth of the global advanced prosthetics and exoskeletons market. The United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Russia are major revenue contributors to growth of the market in Europe currently, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Key Players Included in this report are:

Bionik Laboratories Corporation, ReWalk Robotics, AlterG Inc., Bauerfeind AG, Cyberdyne Inc., DJO Global Inc., DeRoyal Industries Inc., Blatchford Group, Ossur hf, Willow Wood Global LLC

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2018–2028)

Lower Limb

Upper Limb

Full Body

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

Orthotic and Prosthetic Centers

Others

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

Key Reasons to Purchase Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market Report

The reader will be in a position to comprehend and react to marketing strategies like using strengths and conducting a SWOT analysis.

The research looks into the dynamics of the target market and how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has affected it.

