The Health Care Transformation Task Force Welcomes Four New Members in 2023
HCTTF welcomes Honest Medical Group, the American Heart Association, the National Patient Advocate Foundation, and the Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health.
We are excited to welcome the Task Force’s newest patient and provider members and we look forward to adding their various perspectives into our work.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Health Care Transformation Task Force (HCTTF or Task Force) is excited to welcome four new members, each of whom will add important and unique perspectives to the Task Force membership. So far this year, the Task Force Board has approved Honest Medical Group, the American Heart Association, the National Patient Advocate Foundation, and the Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health as new members. The Task Force is excited to collaborate to strive toward a value-based health care system that improves care for all.
— Jeff Micklos, Task Force Executive Director
“We are excited to welcome the Task Force’s newest patient and provider members and we look forward to adding their various perspectives into our work.” said Jeff Micklos, HCTTF Executive Director. “In particular, the addition of three patient groups shows the growing importance and awareness of value-based care among those populations that our provider and payer members serve every day.”
“Honest Medical Group looks forward to collaborating with the Task Force to accelerate the adoption of value-based care to achieve better outcomes for patients and deliver on our mission that revolves around the quadruple aim” said Andy Marino, Senior Vice President of Honest Medical Group. “We strongly believe that aligning incentives and promoting collaboration with doctors is essential for developing next generation delivery systems that benefit patients.”
“The American Heart Association is committed to collaborating with HCTTF to continue our value journey, which began in 2017 with a call to action for payment and delivery system reform,” said Melanie Phelps, National Policy Advisor at the American Heart Association. “We are dedicated to working toward more ubiquitous adoption of a value-based system of health that is person-centered, focused on improving individual and population level experience and outcomes and optimizing health for all.”
“The National Patient Advocate Foundation (NPAF) is pleased to join like-minded organizations to amplify the voices of patients and advocate for better access to affordable, equitable, and high-quality care,” said Alan Balch, Chief Executive Officer of NPAF. “We have a longstanding history of supporting value-based care and payment models and look forward to joining forces to achieve health care transformation.”
“We’re excited to continue our involvement with HCTTF, an organization so closely aligned with our mission of accelerating the adoption of value-based care,” said Joy Burkhard, Executive Director, Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health. “Our specific focus on the maternal mental health space is critical to reducing costs and improving health outcomes beginning at birth.”
Established in 2014, the Task Force is a multistakeholder consortium that supports accelerating the pace of transforming the delivery system into one that better pays for value. Representing a diverse set of organizations from various segments of the industry – including providers, payers, purchasers, and patient advocacy organizations – we share a common commitment to transform our respective businesses and clinical models to deliver a health system that achieves equitable outcomes through high-quality, affordable person-centered care. We strive to provide a critical mass of policy, operational, and technical support that, when combined with the work being done by CMS and other public and private stakeholders, can increase the momentum of delivery system transformation.
For more information please visit: https://hcttf.org
TASK FORCE MEMBERS
Aetna • agilon health • American Heart Association • Aledade • American Academy of Family Physicians • American Heart Association • ApolloMed • Atrius Health • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina • Blue Shield of California • Cambia Health Solutions • Clarify Health • Cleveland Clinic • Community Catalyst • Connections Health Solutions • Curana Health • Elevance Health • Evolent Health • Families USA • Heritage Provider Network • Honest Medical Group • Innovaccer • Kaiser Permanente • Mark McClellan • MedStar Health • Mental Health America • National Partnership for Women & Families • National Patient Advocate Foundation • OPN Healthcare • Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health • Premier • PSW • Sentara Healthcare • Signify Health • Sun River Health • Trinity Health • Washington State Health Care Authority • UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust
Charlotte Burnett
Health Care Transformation Task Force
+1 202-774-1565
email us here