Global 3D Metrology Market to Reach US$ 24.53 Billion by 2033 at 8.5% CAGR: Future Market Insights, Inc.

It is Anticipated That the United States 3D Metrology Sector is Likely to Have a Valuation of US$ 10 Billion by 2033. The United States is Expected to Develop at 6.2% CAGR by 2033 Leading the North America Region.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 3D metrology market is predicted to be worth US$ 10.85 billion in 2023 and rise to US$ 24.53 billion by 2033. The global industry was expanding at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2033. Many companies are focusing on developing distinctive handheld scanners that are integrated with complementary software to overcome capital constraints. The demand for 3D metrology is expected to increase further due to large public and private investments in additive manufacturing for the development of the aviation sector.



With a 3D measuring scanner, engineers and designers can easily gather high-quality data about their goods, vanishing the need for manual labor. The engineering sector's high demand for metrology scanners indicates a positive growth rate for the global market.

Take a closer look at our strategic report. Request a sample PDF now:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16949

Profitable Market Opportunity

The development of the application base of universal systems to encompass several functional aspects is limited by the necessity for specialized metrology solutions. As a result, the end-user is forced to pick from a variety of service providers to display a single chain of production processes. Yet, it can increase the associated prices and force customers to acquire their metrology products, contributing to the overall demand.

Key Takeaways

By 2033, France is expected to dominate the 3D metrology market in Europe.

The 3D metrology market was significantly expanding, with a size of US$ 10 billion in 2022.

The market is anticipated to expand at a valuation of US$ 13.86 billion by 2026, as a result of rising applications in end-use industries.

Due to the market's excellent potential and cutting-edge technologies like virtual simulation in manufacturing procedures, analysts expect it is likely to rise 1.08 times between 2022 and 2023.

Germany is likely to expand significantly in the 3D metrology market, with a CAGR of 7.1% by 2033.

By 2033, the United States is anticipated to dominate the North America region with a 6.2% CAGR.

Based on components, the hardware segment dominated the market with a 50% share in 2022 and continued to lead the market during the forecast period.

Based on application, quality control, and inspection led the market share in 2022, and continues to lead the market during the forecast period.

Critical Approaches Increasing Top Players' Wealth

The 3D metrology approach reduces the cost of product development, as well as the overall time needed for new releases. Long-term expenses for significant players have dropped as a result. Some top organizations are using a range of business strategies, such as partnerships, acquisitions, and business development, to broaden the market in the country.

Top key players in the 3D metrology industry are Zeiss International, FARO Technologies, Inc, Hexagon AB, Intertek Group Plc, Nikon Corporation, KLA Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Perceptron, Inc., Renishaw Plc, Applied Materials, and others.

For any queries or concerns:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16949

Recent Developments

Hexagon AB purchased Thermopylae Sciences + Technologies in February 2019; the company specialized in geospatial solutions to improve location intelligence. The purchase was made to accelerate the adoption of a 5D visualization application by the American government and defense sector.

The introduction of FARO Technologies, Inc., a developer of 4D digital reality solutions’ new end-to-end 3D digital reality capture & collaboration platform, is scheduled for April 2022. This platform analyses and stores measurement data using contemporary methods like cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

Key Segments

3D Metrology by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services



3D Metrology by Application:

Quality Control & Inspection

Virtual Simulation

Reverse Engineering

3D Scanning

3D Metrology by End Use:

A&D

Automotive

Construction & Engineering

Medical

Heavy Machinery



3D Metrology by Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-16949

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | 3D Metrology Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations



3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.6. Regulatory Landscape

3.7. Regional Parent Market Outlook



4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Projections, 2023 to 2033 (TOC Continue...)

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/3d-metrology-market

Top Reports Related To Technology Market:

Smartphone 3D Camera Market Size - The global smartphone 3D camera market is expected to record a CAGR of 32.5% through 2032, from an anticipated value of US$ 5.93 billion in 2022. The market is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 98.93 billion by 2032.

Integrated 3D Radar Market Share - The Integrated 3D radar market is likely to strengthen its hold in the global market at a promising CAGR of 12.7% between 2022 and 2032. The market is valued at US$ 16.6 Billion in 2022 and is likely to reach US$ 55 Billion by 2032.

Metrology Software Market Trends - The metrology software market value totalled ~US$ 860 Million in 2020, according to Future Market Insights (FMI). Sales in the metrology software market are expected to surpass ~US$ 1.8 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of around 7.0% from 2021 to 2031.

Metrology Systems Market Growth - The global metrology systems market is expected to reach US$ 15.34 million in 2023 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.2% from 2023 to 2033.

Aviation Analytics Market Outlook - The global aviation analytics market garnered a market value of US$ 2,887.4 Million in 2022 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 7,216.1 Million by registering a CAGR of 9.6% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

IoT Application Enablement Market Analysis - The IoT application enablement market revenue totaled US$ 2.7 Billion in 2021. The IoT application enablement market is expected to reach US$ 36 Billion by 2032, with demand growing at a CAGR of 26.5% over the forecast period.

Vehicle Tracking System Market Overview - The vehicle tracking system market is estimated to be valued at US$ 22 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 78.04 Billion by 2032, with a steady CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2032.

Server Security Market Type - The global server security market was worth US$ 24.7 Billion in 2021. The server security market is expected to reach US$ 51.7 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2032.

North America Flame Retardant Thermoplastics Market Demand - The North America flame retardant thermoplastics market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 3.9 Billion by the year 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 4.8% by 2022 to 2032.

Trade Management Software Market Forecast - According to Future Market Insights, the global trade management software market is projected to grow steadily at a CAGR of 10.9% value, during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

Tel: +1-845-579-5705

Email: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Web: www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube