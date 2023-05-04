Movement Industries Corporation Launches Remote IoT Custom Skid Project

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, TX, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Movement Industries Corporation (OTC PINK: MVNT) (the “Company”) has announced that it has expanded Custom Skid Deployment with proprietary chemical injection with IoT technology. Mr. Linh Nguyen, CEO of the Company, stated, “We have successfully sold and launched the 2,000 gallon tank specifically designed for remote use and expect to continue additional production in the future. The custom tank skid is monitored and controlled by the Company’s proprietary technology that utilizes IoT for remote monitoring and sustained maintenance. This is an important milestone for Movement’s stakeholders as we continue to market and sell our design, manufacturing and IoT technologies.”

Key features include:

2,000 Gallon Stainless Steel Tank

Movement Proprietary Chemical Injection Pump

IoT Programmable Controller

Level Sensor

Integrated Roof

Remote Monitoring

Mr. Nguyen concludes, “We are proud of our team for the additional time and effort spent in completion of this project. We thank our stakeholders for their continued support as we grow our Company. Our stakeholders can continue to expect updates as we grow.”

About Movement Industries Corporation

Movement Industries Corporation invests in emerging growth companies in energy, oil & gas, renewables, agricultural and industrial manufacturing sectors. Movement's executive management team brings over 50 years of experience in the global energy market. The Company’s growth strategy includes deepening products and services offered to existing customers as well as acquiring complementary business units and new customers.

