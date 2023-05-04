Jedora Releases Jewelry Trends Report for Summer 2023

Online jewelry marketplace releases summer trends report encapsulating the season’s leading styles and expert shopping tips

/EIN News/ -- KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jedora, a leading direct-to-consumer jewelry marketplace, released today its summer 2023 seasonal trend report. Educating consumers on the latest jewelry trends, Jedora’s seasonal report outlines the latest fine jewelry styles forecasted by an experienced team of gemology and fashion experts. As part of its seasonal reporting, Jedora’s summer trends report assists consumers in shopping for emerging jewelry styles and curating their own accessory collections through the company’s engaging shopping experience.



Consumers will be equipped with expert insights from Jedora’s team of highly skilled diamontologists and gemologists to easily shop luxury jewelry pieces trending this summer. Jedora’s seasonal trends reports aim to provide educated and easy-to-use tips that help shoppers identify trends that are worth the investment.

“From bold statement pieces to classic staples, this report offers a comprehensive guide to help our customers stay on-trend and elevate their summer style,” said Lori Kluempke, Senior Vice President at Jedora. “We are delighted to share our insights with jewelry lovers everywhere and to continue Jedora’s commitment to providing a seamless shopping experience.”

Jedora’s summer trend report provides styling and shopping advice for consumers with an array of products ranging from high-impact earrings, self-expression signet rings, bold bracelets, and silver jewelry. Offering a variety of exquisite jewelry pieces from around the world, Jedora’s online marketplace serves as a one-stop-shop where consumers can easily shop the latest jewelry styles.

Jedora has identified the latest trends in jewelry, watches, and loose gemstones for the summer 2023 season that include:

Bold bracelets, arm cuffs & bangles – Large “notice me” bracelets and bangles lead the pack when it comes to statement pieces. With elements ranging from textured, smooth, and chic, natural materials, or your finest metals – these are must-have pieces that can be worn at the wrist or upper arm for a noticeable presence.

– Large “notice me” bracelets and bangles lead the pack when it comes to statement pieces. With elements ranging from textured, smooth, and chic, natural materials, or your finest metals – these are must-have pieces that can be worn at the wrist or upper arm for a noticeable presence. Silver jewelry – Silver is in the spotlight and starting to shift positions in the hierarchy of metal jewelry. There has been a noticeable rise in silver’s popularity over the past several months. From chains and pendants to earrings and cuffs, you’ll see silver take center stage in several categories of jewelry this summer.

– Silver is in the spotlight and starting to shift positions in the hierarchy of metal jewelry. There has been a noticeable rise in silver’s popularity over the past several months. From chains and pendants to earrings and cuffs, you’ll see silver take center stage in several categories of jewelry this summer. High impact earrings – Women are embracing the decorated ear in a major way this season. Chandeliers, shoulder-grazing drops, large motifs, and sculptural shapes are all styles that speak to the statement earring trend we are seeing.

– Women are embracing the decorated ear in a major way this season. Chandeliers, shoulder-grazing drops, large motifs, and sculptural shapes are all styles that speak to the statement earring trend we are seeing. Lab-grown diamonds – Diamonds are truly a girl’s best friend, and they can be created in a lab-grown form that is as beautiful as their “mined” counterparts – and typically cost much less. From elegant engagement and bridal rings to timeless diamond classics like stud earrings, tennis bracelets, and necklaces, this summer we’ll see the trend in pieces every woman dreams of owning.

– Diamonds are truly a girl’s best friend, and they can be created in a lab-grown form that is as beautiful as their “mined” counterparts – and typically cost much less. From elegant engagement and bridal rings to timeless diamond classics like stud earrings, tennis bracelets, and necklaces, this summer we’ll see the trend in pieces every woman dreams of owning. Heart and floral motifs – Both hearts and flowers reign in the world of figural jewelry this season and bring sentiment to our jewelry box. With emerald leading the fashion scene, heart motif pieces featuring green colorways will be on-trend this summer for both its versatility and timelessness.



All Jedora jewelry, watches and loose gemstones are available for online purchase through the brand website. For more information about Jedora, visit www.jedora.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Pinterest, Snapchat and TikTok.

Jedora, a new jewelry, watches, and loose gemstones marketplace, is owned by Multimedia Commerce Group Inc. (MCGI), a leading D2C company. Partnering with best-in-class brands by invitation only, Jedora enables consumers to explore and discover the world of both classic and innovative on-trend jewelry, watches, and loose gemstones from around the globe, right from the comfort of their homes. The new marketplace is vertically oriented, uniquely branded, and technology-enabled, providing an easy way to both shop the full landscape of items and choices, or discover specific brands all with a click of a button. With customer experience at the center of the platform, Jedora will also provide educational jewelry information and easy navigation for consumers to discover and explore based on customized and individual buying habits.

