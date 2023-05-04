Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC, NASDAQ: CYCCP; "Cyclacel" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines based on cancer cell biology, will announce first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, May 11, 2023. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on the same day.



Conference call information:

US/Canada call: (800) 274-8461 / international call: (203) 518-9783

US/Canada archive: (800) 839-6975 / international archive: (402) 220-6061

Code for live and archived conference call is CYCCQ123. Webcast link

For the live and archived webcast, please visit the Corporate Presentations page on the Cyclacel website at www.cyclacel.com . The webcast will be archived for 90 days and the audio replay for 7 days.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cyclacel is a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cancer medicines based on cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and mitosis biology. The transcriptional regulation program is evaluating fadraciclib, a CDK2/9 inhibitor, and the anti-mitotic program plogosertib, a PLK1 inhibitor, in patients with both solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Cyclacel’s strategy is to build a diversified biopharmaceutical business based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates addressing oncology and hematology indications. For additional information, please visit www.cyclacel.com .

Contacts

Company: Paul McBarron, (908) 517-7330, pmcbarron@cyclacel.com Investor Relations: Grace Kim, IR@cyclacel.com

