Seed Processing Market Size Worth USD 22.62 Billion in 2028 - Emergen Research

Seed Processing Market Trend – Increasing R&D activities to develop advanced seed processing methods

Seed Processing Market Size – USD 10.10 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.7%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Seed Processing Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that leads the market growth. Seed Processing Market By Crop Type (Oilseeds & Pulses, Cereals & Grains), By Type (Seed Coating Material, Seed Treatment), By Equipment (Gravity Separators, Cleaners, Seed Treatment, Dryers), and By Region, Forecast to 2028.

The global seed processing market size reached USD 10.10 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing use of seed processing methods in order to meet rising demand for high-quality seeds in the agriculture sector. High moisture content in seeds requires use of seed processing in order to dry seeds to obtain a safe moisture level. Rising need to remove undesirable materials, unwanted seeds of other crops, and deteriorated or damaged seeds has been boosting demand for seed processing and conditioning globally. These methods also helps improve agricultural productivity. Processors are increasingly utilizing seed processing methods to reduce heterogeneity in seeds caused by variability of the soil in terms of its chemical, physical, and biological properties. Growing awareness among farmers regarding enhanced seed processing methods is contributing significantly to revenue growth of the market.

Key Players Included in this report are:

Bayer, Lanxess, BASF, Syngenta, Corteva Agriscience, Nufarm, Incotec, Clariant, CIMBRIA and Sensient Technologies

Some Key Highlights In The Report

In July 2020, Bayer entered into a partnership with Prospera Technologies Inc., which is a leading company in the fields of Artificial Intelligence and data analytics specialized in machine learning. Bayer aims to develop integrated digital solutions for greenhouse vegetable growers with the help of Prospera Technologies.

The cereals & grains segment accounted for largest market share in 2020. High-quality seeds with maximum germination potential are obtained by using seed processing methods. This factor is driving the use of seed processing methods for production of cereals and grains.

Seed treatment segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Rising need to improve germination of seeds and to increase agricultural productivity and yield are key factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Seed Processing Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Oilseeds & Pulses

Flowers & Ornamentals

Cereals & Grains

Vegetables

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Seed Coating Material

Seed Treatment

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Seed Processing Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Seed Processing Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

Key Reasons to Purchase Seed Processing Market Report

The reader will be in a position to comprehend and react to marketing strategies like using strengths and conducting a SWOT analysis.

The research looks into the dynamics of the target market and how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has affected it.

