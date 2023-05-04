Food Grade Lubricants Market Trend to Reflect Tremendous Growth Potential With A Highest CAGR by 2030 | AMR

Food grade lubricants market generated $230.4 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $406.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Food grade lubricants in the form of aerosols and spray-able foams are very easy to use and effective. It has made the adoption of such types of lubricants more common in the food & beverages industry. Applying regular lubricating oils and greases can sometimes become difficult. That is due to the fact that there are some small spaces and tough to reach areas in machines that are very difficult to access. Accessing these areas with long straw-like nozzles that are attached to spray cans is much easier and much more convenient. The lubricating foam also sticks better to the machine parts, reducing the risk of leakage, and providing better protection to the machines. It is also possible to cover more area per application if the lubricant is sprayed on machines. It saves a lot of time and effort, which reduces the downtime in factories. Ease of applicability, better performance, and time-saving are some of the top factors leading to the use of aerosols and foam food grade lubricants, thereby driving the food grade lubricants market growth.

The global food grade lubricants market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Brit-Lube, Clearco Products Co., Inc, Freudenberg Group, Fuchs Group, HollyFrontier Corporation, Hydrotex Lube, Interflon, Lubriplate Lubricants Company, Metalube, and SKF Group.

Covid-19 scenario:

The pandemic negatively affected the food grade lubricant industry due to disrupted supply chain and restrictions on international trade.

During the first few months of the pandemic, several countries imposed strict regulations regarding production of cosmetics, food, and beverages among others.

However, shift in consumer purchasing habits and adoption of food grade lubricates are expected to help recover some losses.

The report segments the global food grade lubricants market on the basis of form, application, and geography.

Based on form, the oil segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly 90% of the market. Moreover, the segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes the grease segment.

On the basis of application, the food segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the market. Moreover, the segment is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report also analyzes the segments including beverage, pharmaceuticals, and others.

The global food grade lubricants market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

