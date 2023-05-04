Patient Registry Software Market Size Worth USD 2.96 Billion by 2027 - Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Patient Registry Software Market Trends – increase in application of patient registry data for real-world evidence and post-marketing observation

Patient Registry Software Market Size – USD 1.10 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.9%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Patient Registry Software Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that leads the market growth.

The global patient registry software market is forecast to reach a value of USD 2.96 Billion by 2027; according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. The high projected value at the end of the seven-year forecast period can be attributed to the escalating demand for development and deployment of more specialized and advanced treatments and technologies in the global patient registry software market. Growth of the global patient registry software market is projected to further accelerate owing to increasing application of Electronic Health Records (EHRs) in the global healthcare sector. Application and use of patient registry data for real-world evidence and post-marketing observation has been increasing over the past decade, and is expected to continue trend and drive market growth during the forecast period. Application and use of patient registry data for real-world evidence and post-marketing observation has been increasing over the past decade, and is expected to continue trend and drive market growth during the forecast period.

Key Players Included in this report are:

IQVIA Holdings, Inc., ImageTrend, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Optum, Inc., International Business Machines ,Corporation, Syneos Health Inc., Premier, Inc., Phytel, Inc., Telligen, Inc., Dacima Software Inc.

Key Findings in the Report

The commercial database segment is expected to maintain its lead in terms of largest market share over the forecast period.

The disease registry segment is expected to also remain dominant in terms of revenue share in the patient registry software market.

Increasing government initiatives to introduce value-based care in healthcare facilities is supporting growth of the population health management segment.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Patient Registry Software Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Database Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Public Database

Commercial Database

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Patient Registry Software Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Patient Registry Software Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

Key Reasons to Purchase Patient Registry Software Market Report

The reader will be in a position to comprehend and react to marketing strategies like using strengths and conducting a SWOT analysis.

The research looks into the dynamics of the target market and how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has affected it.

