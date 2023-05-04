LiveHire Announces Second Direct Sourcing Client with ManpowerGroup Talent Solutions, Managed Service Provider, TAPFIN
LiveHire Ltd. (ASX:LVH)MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LiveHire Limited (ASX:LVH), the globally-leading direct sourcing and talent acquisition platform, has announced the signing of its second direct sourcing client with ManpowerGroup Talent Solutions’ MSP offering, TAPFIN. LiveHire will provide its world-class direct sourcing technology to one of TAPFIN’s current MSP clients, a Fortune 500 oil and gas service provider, in the United States. The solution will deliver highly engaged contingent staff, at speed, while honoring and leveraging the client’s employment brand.
Christy Forest, CEO of LiveHire, said, "TAPFIN and LiveHire teams have worked extensively with the energy industry client to plan for a successful launch and scaling of their Direct Sourcing program. We're thrilled to work with TAPFIN on our second deal together and the first of their current MSP clients to launch the Direct Sourcing solution with TAPFIN and LiveHire. Our teams are thrilled to work together to deliver faster access to high-quality talent at a competitive price to the client."
TAPFIN provides managed service solutions to enterprise clients globally and manages over USD $20 billion annually in contingent spend across 103 countries.
Lori Chowanec, TAPFIN Managing Director, Global Client Engagement noted, “In today’s competitive talent market our clients are looking for the resources, tools and technologies that will enable them to stand out from their competitors to attract the best talent while also providing transparency to their candidates. We are excited to leverage our ongoing partnership with LiveHire to provide a seamless direct sourcing experience for our client.”
LiveHire's direct sourcing global strategic initiative with TAPFIN is a significant step towards expanding the reach and impact of direct sourcing for companies globally.
About LiveHire
LiveHire is a leading global recruitment and contingent direct sourcing platform - enabling clients to attract and engage both direct hires and contingent workers to deliver Total Talent and Direct Sourcing solutions. LiveHire offers an award-winning candidate experience and provides talent-on-demand through its unique talent pooling and 2-way text messaging functionality, having successfully enabled end-to-end recruitment from sourcing through to hire of diverse workforces for over 200 clients across 20 verticals globally. For more information, visit www.livehire.com
About TAPFIN
TAPFIN is a leading managed service provider (MSP) dedicated to the innovation and delivery of integrated workforce management solutions worldwide. TAPFIN's customized, scalable MSP solutions for contingent and project-based spend are instrumental in driving process, performance and productivity improvements across the client organization, while providing visibility, predictability, risk mitigation and overall cost reduction. Part of ManpowerGroupTM, the outsourced services offering from ManpowerGroup, TAPFIN offers a complete suite of workforce management solutions that fully leverages a blend of global expertise and local knowledge. For more information, visit www.tapfin.com.
Karen Bowness
LiveHire
email us here