Small Arms Market Size 2021 - Global Industry Sales, Revenue, Price Trends and Forecast To 2028 | Emergen Research

Small Arms Market Trends – Increasing demand for weapons from defense sector

Small Arms Market Size – USD 8.59 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 2.3%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global small arms market size is expected to reach USD 10.32 Billion at a steady CAGR of 2.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rise in terrorist activities and increase in cross-border security are some key factors driving market revenue growth. Increasing need for deployment of military personnel at military bases and sensitive locations and infrastructure and international borders and rising focus on modernization of weapons and ammunition are other key factors fueling growth of the global small arms market.

Surge in domestic violence and crimes coupled with implementation of various arms laws that permit possession of certain weapons among civilian for self-defense purposes is propelling growth of the market. Domestic violence is a global issue that affects 35% of women worldwide. There are more than 5,000 honor-killing cases reported annually, while experts believe the actual numbers are much higher. Increasing incidence or robberies, burglaries, and bank heists, as well as kidnapping attempts in various developed and developing countries are some other key factors resulting in rising need for personal weapons for self-defense and safety purposes.

Moreover, surge in participation in shooting sports is also positively impacting market growth. Rising demand for high precision, lightweight, and compact weapons at these events is expected to continue to propel growth of the market going ahead. Increase in demand for weapons for self-defense and upsurge in political instability is various countries is further fueling growth of the market. Trade of small arms are playing a crucial role in economies of countries with civil wear situations, and where need for increasing security personnel is crucial. Rising incidence of drug trafficking and terrorist activities, changing nature of warfare, and development of modern warfare is further driving growth of small arms market. Adoption of noise suppression technology, laser technology, lighter materials, and smart manufacturing concept will offer growth opportunities for players operating in the small arms market.

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Smith & Wesson, Israel Weapons Industry, Kalashnikov Group, Colt’s Manufacturing LLC, Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc., GLOCK Ges.m.b.H, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon, General Dynamics Corporation, and Carl Walther GmbH

Key Highlights from the Report

In May 2020, FN America, LLC announced its contract to supply M16A4 carbines to the U.S. army for five years at a firm-fixed-price Foreign Military Sales (FMS). The contract has a potential to reach USD 383 million.

Shotguns are used for small and fast moving targets, often while they are in the air. This type of weapon is most commonly used in sporting and hunting, and is popular for rabbit and small animal, and bird hunting. Use of smoothbore shotgun with a rifled barrel slug improves accuracy to 100 m or more, and this is a popular option, which is driving demand for and revenue growth of the shotgun segment.

Semi-automatic weapons are a civilian version of military machine guns, and is less capable of rapid fire. Even though the forearm reloads automatically, users must pull the trigger to fire another round. Pistols, shotguns, and rifles are semi-automatic weapons. Self-loading rifles provides the possibility of increasing the number of effective shots fired at a given time.

The defense segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 due to increase in defense budget in countries across the globe and modernization programs of military forces. Surge in cross border drug trafficking activities will also fuel growth of the defense segment going ahead. Rising incidence of domestic violence is also expected to continue to drive demand for small arms among law enforcement agencies.

In conclusion, the report is designed to provide an in-depth analysis of all the key change calculation factors that replicate the decisions that trigger the change, which pushes the player’s winning position profitable on the growth curve despite massive competition in the target Small Arms market.

