Global Face Mask Detection Market Anticipated to Surpass $3,040.9 Million, Growing at 10.9% CAGR in the 2021–2028 Timeframe [220-Pages] | Explicated by Research Dive

The global face mask detection market is predicted to witness noteworthy growth in the forecast period, 2021–2028. The increasing demand for face mask detection during the COVID-19 pandemic is boosting the growth of the market. The software sub-segment and airports sub-segment are estimated to dominate the market. The Europe market is predicted to be in the leading position in the forecast period.

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Face Mask Detection Market

The outburst of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has had a positive impact on the growth of the global face mask detection market. During the pandemic, face masks and temperature checks for customers have been implemented outside malls and shopping complexes. Those travelling outdoors during the pandemic faced strong social distancing norms. Additionally, organizations that were functioning amidst the pandemic had instructed employees to enforce face mask policies and proper hygiene standards in the workplace. These changes in various regions boosted the demand for the development of face mask detection systems, which led to market expansion. These factors propelled the market growth amidst the pandemic.

Factors Impacting the Face Mask Detection Market Growth

The key factor boosting the growth of the global face mask detection market is a significant rise in the need for face mask detection owing to the compulsion to use face masks for increased public safety in the wake of the pandemic. Furthermore, the increasing implementation of mask regulations worldwide, as well as advancements in face detection technology using machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), are estimated to unlock lucrative opportunities for market growth in the forecast period. However, privacy concerns among citizens and the accuracy of face mask detection are anticipated to deter the market’s growth.

The report segments the global face mask detection market into component, end user, and region.

Software Sub-Segment to Grab a Foremost Share of the Market

The software sub-segment of the component segment is foreseen to observe leading growth and garner $1,731.5 million in the forecast period. This growth is mainly due to its ease of deployment on already-existing CCTV infrastructure and the lack of need for any specialized cameras or hardware systems.

Airports Sub-Segment to Witness Massive Growth

The airports sub-segment of the end user segment is predicted to grow enormously and hit $842.0 million by 2028. This growth is mainly owed to the increasing use of face mask detection systems in airports all around the world.

Europe Region to Perceive Maximum Growth

The report analyzes the global face mask detection market across several regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. Among these, the Europe market is projected to observe significant growth and hit $696.4 million in the estimated period. This growth is mostly due to an upsurge in cases of other coronavirus variants, including Delta and Omicron, which has increased the demand for public surveillance using face masks in this region.

Key Market Players

The report states some of the foremost players operating in the global face mask detection market including

LeewayHertz

Trident Info

Sightcorp

Accubits Technologies

Neuromation

Aerialtronices

Intelligent Security Systems

LogMask

NEC Corporation

Sensource Inc.

These players are taking various initiatives such as investing in novel product launches, strategic alliances and collaborations, etc. to obtain a leading edge in the global market.

For instance, in July 2020, IntelliVision Technologies Corp., a subsidiary of Nortek Security & Control LLC (NSC) and a leader in artificial intelligence and deep learning video and audio analytics software for smart cameras, announced the expansion of their real-time video analytics portfolio with the launch of face mask detection system.

Also, the report provides numerous industry insights such as top strategic initiatives & developments, the novel launch of products, business performance, Porter’s five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the foremost players, functioning in the global market.

