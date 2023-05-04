Government of India Grants Pan India Unified Licenses to Zoom

Zoom aims to empower the India workforce with the rollout of Zoom Phone

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) announced that it has received the Unified License with Access – All/PAN India, NLD National Long Distance, and ILD – International Long Distance from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India. With these licenses, the company will be able to offer Zoom Phone, its industry leading cloud PBX service, to multinational corporations (MNCs) and businesses operating in India.



Zoom Phone is a global cloud PBX application service, enabling MNCs and businesses in India to have a single communication platform for their global workforce. Zoom partners with international telecommunication providers and offers phone numbers and calling plans in 47 countries and territories bundled with cloud PBX service, making it simple for customers to deploy and manage their phone services.

Zoom Phone offers a robust set of features for the modern workforce, including intelligent call routing, auto attendants, interactive voice response, shared line appearance, call queuing, call analytics, voicemail, recordings and transcriptions, desktop/mobile app experience optimized for business users and integrations with CRM applications.

“We are thrilled and proud to receive the unified licenses from the Department of Telecommunications. With Zoom Phone, India businesses and multinational corporations can support hybrid work environments, foster greater collaboration among employees and elevate the customer experience,” said Abe Smith, Head of International, Zoom. “This important milestone underscores our continued focus in countries like India, a strategic growth market for Zoom, and our commitment to bringing new and innovative collaboration solutions to our customers.”

Zoom Phone grew more than 100% year over year globally in fiscal year 2023, surpassing 5.5 million seats in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023. This is a testament to Zoom Phone’s ability to meet customer requirements for simplicity and flexibility and help businesses transition to a modern cloud communications platform.

In the coming months, Zoom will be working with regulators and partners in India to offer a complete telecommunications service bundled with its Zoom Phone PBX service.

“Feeling the pinch to produce more with less, Indian multinationals are increasingly turning to collaboration platforms including video communications to streamline workflows and engage employees, partners as well as their customers. The launch of Zoom Phone will offer a competitive edge to the collaboration solution vendor in targeting the Indian enterprise customers,” said Nikhil Batra, Research Director, Telecom at IDC. “Collaboration solutions have been highlighted by Indian enterprises as their top ICT investment priority through the course of 2023 and Zoom Phone, along with the broader Zoom collaboration portfolio, could help organizations accelerate this move to support and empower an increasingly mobile and connected workforce.”

About Zoom

Zoom is an all-in-one intelligent collaboration platform that makes connecting easier, more immersive, and more dynamic for businesses and individuals. Zoom technology puts people at the center, enabling meaningful connections, facilitating modern collaboration, and driving human innovation through solutions like team chat, phone, meetings, omnichannel cloud contact center, smart recordings, whiteboard, and more, in one offering. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded (NASDAQ:ZM) and headquartered in San Jose, California. Get more info at zoom.com.