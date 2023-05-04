Tenable to Host Webinar Outlining New Cybersecurity Requirements for Aviation Sector

Discussion will focus on how TSA, FAA requirements impact cybersecurity preparedness guidelines for airport and aircraft operators

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBIA, Md., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® , the Exposure Management company, will host a webinar titled 'New TSA Aviation Cybersecurity Regulations Have Landed. How Do They Impact Your Airport or Airline? ’ on Thursday, May 18 at 2pm ET. During the session, Tenable’s industry experts will share insights and best practices for continuously assessing and improving cybersecurity posture to help airlines and airports meet recently-updated TSA cybersecurity requirements.



Webinar participants will include:

Daniel Vandevenne, Senior Account Manager, Brock Solutions

Scott Boyle, Program Manager, Brock Solutions

Reid Vance, Director of Power Systems Automation and OT Cybersecurity, Eaton

Jill Shapiro, Vice President of Global Government Affairs, Tenable

Jamie Brown, Senior Director of Government Affairs, Tenable

Jeff Rotberg, Global OT Strategic Partners Director, Tenable

Register for the May 18 webinar by visiting: https://www.tenable.com/webinars/addressing-new-tsa-aviation-sector-cybersecurity-regs

On March 7, 2023, the TSA updated its cybersecurity requirements for airports and aircraft operators. The FAA, meanwhile, is requiring airport terminal projects to incorporate cybersecurity into their plans to be eligible for the discretionary grant program which offers funds to airport terminal operators.

In response, Marty Edwards, deputy Chief Technology Officer for OT/IT at Tenable, said: “Cyberattacks on our nation’s critical infrastructure are on the rise, and airports are high-impact targets. In October 2022, some of the nation’s largest airport websites fell victim to targeted attacks. We need strong cybersecurity measures to bolster the resilience of the aviation sector and prevent attacks that could potentially disrupt airport operations and impact the transportation ecosystem.”

