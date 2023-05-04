SalesHood Releases Sales Engagement Insights For Sales and Marketing Teams To Deliver Consistent and Personalized Buyer Experiences

Revenue Teams Consistently Win More Deals and Renew Customers With Sales Engagement Insights From SalesHood's Digital Buyer Sites Technology

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, California, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesHood, the leading all-in-one revenue enablement platform, released Sales Engagement Insights for sales and customer teams to replicate sales success at scale by measuring buyer engagement data. With Digital Buyer Sites , revenue leaders use Sales Engagement Insights to assess content effectiveness and buying process efficiencies. Real-time content, contact and company insights are used by sellers to assess the health of their deals and customer relationships.

“The release of Sales Engagement Insights aligns sales and marketing teams with one revenue enablement platform for content curation, interactive learning and guided selling,” says Elay Cohen, CEO of SalesHood. “We’re excited to automate the entire lifecycle of enablement from, ramp to revenue, including prospects and customers with Sales Engagement Insights from our Digital Buyer Sites .”

Top new features and benefits of SalesHood’s Digital Buyer Sites include:

Content Effectiveness Insights : Marketers can now create content sharing templates and plays for sellers with Digital Buyer Sites to assess the content effectiveness and buyer engagement.





Contact Engagement Insights : Sellers and customer success teams share content with decision-makers and stakeholders through personalized Digital Buyer Sites, measuring buyer engagement and validating buying sentiment.





Most Engaged Companies : Revenue leaders improve prospecting effectiveness and forecasting accuracy with real-time and aggregated Sales Engagement Insights across target companies and accounts.





Automated Salesforce Opportunity Tracking: Revenue teams easily connect Salesforce Opportunities to Digital Buyer Sites to have sales engagement activity data update an Opportunity's activity timeline.





“We use SalesHood’s Digital Sites to sell deeper and wider in our accounts,” says Tim Lewis, Director, Sales Enablement, Ewing-Foley . “We’re able to force multiply our sales efforts to get more information out to our customers, faster.”

SalesHood’s Sales Engagement Insights feature is generally available today.

