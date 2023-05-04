Marigold™ Launches SMS Capabilities for Emma Customers

New Solution Extends Multi-Channel Capabilities All Within the Same, Easy-to-Use Emma by Marigold Platform

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marigold , a global martech leader focused on delivering relationship marketing solutions that help marketers acquire, grow and retain customers, today announced that SMS is now available for Emma by Marigold customers. This new, fully integrated offering allows marketers to execute personalized campaigns across email, web and SMS directly from the Emma platform, with no new training or enablement required. By providing a centralized platform where marketers can use the same contact lists, campaign setup process and reporting for both email and SMS, Marigold helps marketers deliver personalized campaigns faster.



“Marigold is committed to delivering solutions that make it easy for marketers to communicate the right message at the right moment,” said Desta Price, Chief Product Officer of Marigold. “Unlike many of our competitors, our SMS integrates directly into the campaign workflow, reducing the need for multiple platforms and redundant processing and allowing marketers to build and deliver more campaigns. By extending Marigold’s SMS capabilities to Emma customers, we continue our mission of helping marketers strengthen customer relationships with every interaction.”

SMS has emerged as a powerful channel for marketers looking to deliver an integrated and engaging customer journey. In fact, Marigold’s 2023 U.S. Consumer Trends Index found that 45% of consumers have purchased directly from an SMS message and 66% use their mobile phones to research products while shopping in store.

“As an existing Emma by Marigold customer, the value proposition for having both SMS and email marketing campaigns managed in one place is quite clear for a team of our size,” said Lindsay Night, marketing manager at Rodeo Austin. “We are eager to significantly expand our text marketing efforts and be set up to manage and measure multiple marketing channels from a single platform.”

Emma by Marigold customers can leverage SMS to scale campaigns, better understand audience preferences, maintain brand control and optimize resources across multiple, unique industry needs including:

Franchises are challenged with maintaining a consistent brand message across channels and locations. SMS empowers Emma by Marigold franchise operators, location managers and brand owners to easily execute, monitor and measure campaign performance to:



Increase sales: drive urgency through limited-time promotions and offers for products that customers have expressed interest in.

Reward loyalty: announce special in-store events to customers and reward VIP customers with relevant updates.

Maximize the number of applicants: send relevant and targeted communications that keep students informed throughout the application process. Improve student retention rates: support new students by sharing information about groups, resources and activities that are personalized to their interests and demographics.

Boost donations: keep supporters engaged by sending fundraising and event information in real time, or segmented by region or specific member group. Convert volunteers to members: increase attendance and participation by sending reminders to local volunteers about schedules, cancellations and changes, or through nationally focused campaigns.

As today’s marketing landscape continues to evolve, the need for fully integrated, multi-channel solutions becomes even more important to better connect and engage with consumers throughout the entire customer journey and for a streamlined approach. With Emma by Marigold, managing email, web and SMS marketing channels from a single platform enables marketers to collect and utilize the same customer profile data to share personalized, multi-channel messaging, faster and more effectively.

About Marigold

Marigold is a global pioneer in relationship marketing, providing tailored, industry-specific martech solutions to over 40,000 businesses around the world. With Campaign Monitor, Cheetah Digital, Emma, Sailthru, Selligent, and Vuture under one roof, Marigold delivers the technology and expertise marketers need to grow relationships, grow revenue, and ultimately grow their businesses. Find out more at MeetMarigold.com.

