Smart Communications to Sponsor Duck Creek Technologies’ Formation ’23 Event

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and LONDON, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications , a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations, today announced its sponsorship as an Exhibitor at Formation ’23, the global user conference of Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance. This marquee customer event unites over 900 insurance and technology leaders each year and will take place on May 8-10, 2023, at Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek in Orlando, Florida.



Smart Communications’ cloud-native solutions, SmartCOMM™ for enterprise-scale customer communications and SmartIQ™ for digital forms transformation, help insurance companies create, manage, and deliver personalized, interactive conversations via policyholders' preferred channels — and do so at tremendous scale. The integration with Duck Creek Policy allows personalized and compliant multi-channel, multi-language documents — including quotes, policy forms, endorsements, renewals, and more — to be generated quickly without having to leave the Duck Creek Platform, and supports all Property & Casualty and general insurance lines of business globally. The outcome is a customer-centric organization that bolsters the policyholder experience by providing unparalleled personalization and omnichannel communication capabilities across the entire insurance lifecycle.

“Leveraging Duck Creek and Smart Communications together creates agility and flexibility at scale which is critical for increasing operational efficiency while offering a differentiated customer experience,” said Chuck Fazio, Vice President of Global Alliances and Channels at Smart Communications. “Our partnership enables insurers to take advantage of the combined strengths of both solutions to drive meaningful customer interactions that can only be delivered by a modern cloud framework.”

To learn more about Smart Communications partnership with Duck Creek, please visit the Smart Communications Booth #138 at Formation or click to read more about Duck Creek partnership.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Smart Communications

Smart Communications provides the platform that leading organizations trust to deliver personalized, consistent and compliant conversations across all touchpoints and channels. The Conversation Cloud™ consists of SmartCOMM™ for enterprise-scale customer communications, SmartIQ™ for digital forms transformation, and SmartDX™ for trade documentation. Over 650 enterprise organizations across the globe rely on Smart Communications to simplify and automate complex processes and deliver highly secure, frictionless experiences across the customer lifecycle. To learn more, visit smartcommunications.com.

