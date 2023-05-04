¡Welcome to la Familia, Corona® Non-Alcoholic!

The proud Mexican beer introduces a non-alcoholic brew that doesn’t sacrifice taste or ritual.

/EIN News/ --

CHICAGO, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the iconic Mexican beer is pleased to introduce Corona Non-Alcoholic, a non-alcoholic brew with the same crisp, refreshing flavor as the classic Corona beer that drinkers know and love but with less than 0.5% alcohol by volume and just 60 calories per serving*.​ Each bottle of Corona Non-Alcoholic is brewed at the same state-of-the-art production facility in Mexico as Corona Extra and uses the same brewing process. A non-alcoholic beer does not mean less ritual! Drinkers are still encouraged to sip Corona Non-Alcoholic with a lime slice to maximize enjoyment.



According to recent data, 15% of U.S. adults 21 and over have chosen to reduce their drinking in the past two years, and 60% of these “New Reducers” are under 35¹. As more people approach drinking with increased mindfulness and moderation, Corona is excited to add a non-alcoholic option to the family.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Corona Non-Alcoholic to our beloved family of brands and offer a new way to live La Vida Más Fina that doesn’t sacrifice taste,” said Alex Schultz, vice president of brand marketing, Corona. “This innovation embraces the broadened mindset of our consumers and ensures that we have the perfect beer, no matter the occasion.”

Corona Non-Alcoholic is available now across the country in packs of six 12-ounce glass bottles. Identifiable by its light-blue label and cap, Corona Non-Alcoholic is line-priced with Corona Extra.

To learn more, visit CoronaUSA.com, and refresh your perspective by following @CoronaUSA on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. As always, Corona encourages consumers to enjoy its products and relax responsibly.

About the Corona Brand Family:

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer and Corona Non-Alcoholic. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. Corona embodies “La Vida Más Fina” or “The Fine Life” as a modern expression of the brand’s lifestyle. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra holds a respected place in U.S. culture as the #1 most loved beer brand.

____________________________________

*Per 12 fl. oz. average analysis: Calories: 60, Carbs: 17.5 grams, Protein: 1.3 grams, Fat: 0.0 grams

¹Source: “Raising the Bar: A marketer’s guide to an evolving sober-ish community,” Horizon Media, May 2022

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9efcb443-e09e-4057-abf4-5afbda255880

Media Contact: Stephanie McGuane 312-741-2477 Kayla Gorski 603-770-4434