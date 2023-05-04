Nickel Alloy Market Research, Growth Opportunities, Trends and Forecast Report till 2032

Reports And Data

nickel alloy market revenue growth is expand significantly over the forecast period due to rising end-use industry demand

Rising demand for nickel alloys across a range of end-use industries, including aerospace, energy, and healthcare, is one of the major factors driving the market revenue growth” — Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Nickel Alloy Market size was USD 15.58 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 27.46 Billion in 2032, and register a revenue CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The market growth is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for nickel alloys in various industries such as aerospace, energy, and healthcare. Nickel alloys are known for their strength, corrosion resistance, and durability, making them ideal for use in harsh environments.

The expansion of the aerospace industry is a key driver of revenue growth in the market. The demand for lightweight, high-strength materials that can withstand high heat and pressure in both commercial and military aircraft is increasing. Due to their exceptional properties, nickel alloys are commonly used in aviation engines, gas turbine components, and exhaust systems. The growing demand for renewable energy sources is also driving the need for nickel alloys in wind turbines and solar panels.

The healthcare industry is another important driver of market revenue growth, as nickel alloys are biocompatible and corrosion-resistant, making them ideal for medical devices and implants. The market revenue growth is further supported by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and an aging population, which has led to higher demand for medical implants and devices.

Nickel Alloy Market Competitive landscape:

The market for nickel alloys is becoming more competitive, with several large and small players competing for market share. Some of the major players in the global nickel alloy market include VDM Metals, Ulbrich Stainless Steels & Special Metals Inc., Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co., Ltd., Carpenter Technology Corporation, Hitachi Metals, Ltd., Sandvik Materials Technology, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Thyssenkrupp AG, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI), and Haynes International, Inc. These players are deploying various strategies to capture market share and maintain their position in the global nickel alloy market.

Nickel Alloy Market Segments:

The global nickel alloy market is segmented by product type and end-use industry, with a regional scope including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Based on product type, the market is segmented into super nickel alloy, high nickel alloy, and low nickel alloy. Super nickel alloy is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, owing to its superior strength, corrosion resistance, and durability, which make it suitable for high-performance applications in the aerospace, chemical, and energy industries. High nickel alloy is also expected to experience significant growth, due to its use in high-temperature applications in the chemical, energy, and power industries. Low nickel alloy is expected to have a smaller market share, due to its relatively lower performance compared to other types of nickel alloys.

Based on end-use industry, the market is segmented into aerospace & defense, oil & gas, chemicals, energy & power, automotive, and others. The aerospace & defense industry is expected to hold the largest market share, due to the increasing demand for lightweight, high-strength materials for use in aircraft engines, gas turbine parts, and exhaust systems. The oil & gas industry is also expected to experience significant growth, due to the increasing demand for corrosion-resistant materials for use in drilling equipment, valves, and pipelines. The energy & power industry is expected to have a significant market share, due to the growing demand for nickel alloys in renewable energy sources, such as wind turbines and solar panels.

