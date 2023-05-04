Highlights from the Round Up News Magazine - May 4, 2023
The latest news and trends for the construction, building and design communitySUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction Links Network is a unique news platform where members "Get More Eyes" on their digital content and increasing their SEO.
The network includes thousands of Canadian construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more.
Members use this platform to share and onboard their digital content on the Internet, through social media and our popular Round Up News Magazine. Ideal for product / service releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, videos and more.
Top news this week comes from Cement Association of Canada who announced this week that their members and partners in the concrete sector released Concrete Zero, an Action Plan to ensure Canada’s cement and concrete industry achieves its carbon emissions reduction goals by making cement net-zero by 2050. To reach net-zero, the industry will focus its efforts in five priority areas. Make sure you download a copy of the final report.
The top video is courtesy of nidus3D who show us how they built and delivered North America’s first residentially permitted multi-unit 3D printed building. nidus3D uses a CSA-approved concrete mix, and nidus3D-pioneered onsite-manufactured lift in components to maximize the printing area of the COBOD BOD2 printer.
Content shares from members this week include:
• Kryton International - Flashback Friday: Using Smart Concrete® Solutions to Enhance Construction Worldwide
• OnTraccr Technologies - Balancing the Past and Present: The Challenges of Restoration Construction
• Association of Equipment Manufacturers - What to Consider When Thinking About Converting Utility Fleets to Electric
• First Onsite - Don’t Get Drenched: How to Prepare, React and Rise Above Flood and Water Damage
• International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials - IAPMO Seeks UPC Adult Changing Station Task Group Members
• International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials - IAPMO Publishes 2024 Editions of Uniform Plumbing Code and Uniform Mechanical Code
• Premier Construction Software - Understanding Change Orders in Construction
• TrueLook Construction Cameras - Elevating Your Jobsite Security with New Mounting Options and Updated Features
• Nesbitt Training - What happened to common sense?
• Continental Automated Buildings Association - New Research on Healthy Buildings and Indoor Environmental Quality
We invite companies and organizations that regularly create blogs, podcasts, webinars and videos to learn how to “get more eyes” on digital content. Book a demo with publisher Arnie Gess and get a free content share.
Join your peers by subscribing to the popular Round Up News Magazine delivered to your in-box every Thursday morning.
About
Established in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform specifically for the construction, building and design community. Arnie Gess, publisher, and president operates his business in Sundre, Alberta, Canada overlooking the beautiful Rocky Mountains.
Arnie Gess
Construction Links Network
+1 403-589-4832
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube