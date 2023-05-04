New Sustainability Startup Taking the Guesswork Out of Zero-Waste Shopping
London-based startup Cozy & Green is launching a revolutionary zero-waste shopping platform to fight plastic waste
We are on a mission to eliminate single-use plastic in the grocery space. We invented a new way to shop zero-waste online, and we built a technology platform and a fulfilment system for this purpose.”LONDON, UK, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sustainability startup Cozy & Green is launching their revolutionary zero-waste shopping platform in London. The app-based service offers an easy way for Londoners to shop from refill stores in the area and have their reusable containers picked up, refilled and delivered to their doors, all without producing any waste.
— Salmen Hichri, Co-Founder/CEO of Cozy & Green
At the intersection of sustainability, retail and technology, the Cozy & Green app is taking the challenge out of zero-waste shopping, making the practice more convenient and connecting customers to plastic-free refill shops. They’ve partnered with independent zero-waste stores that ethically source their products, helping the eco-conscious shopper get their food and household items without the use of plastics or wasted resources.
Through the app, customers upload pictures of their reusable containers (such as glass jars, food storage boxes, reusable bottles, liquid dispensers). Then, they shop nearby zero-waste refill stores, assign food and household items to each container and select pick-up and delivery times that fit their schedule. A Cozy & Green team member arrives at the customer’s home to collect their containers, takes them to the zero-waste store for refilling and returns the filled containers via carbon-free delivery. Customers can also buy reusable containers, if needed.
The startup was founded by ex-Amazon employee Salmen Hichri and his friend Nede Jouibli who share a passion for sustainable living and a desire to eliminate single-use plastic from their lives. Currently, only 10% of everyday plastic packaging gets recycled in the UK. After experimenting with zero-waste shopping, Salmen realised how inconvenient the process was and started working with Nede to develop an online solution that helps eco-friendly consumers refill their reusable containers without having to search for trusted refill stores or travel long distances. After trialling the Cozy & Green app for several months, they’ve launched the service in London, with plans for expansion this year.
“We are on a mission to eliminate single-use plastic in the grocery space. Buying from refill stores has always been the ultimate way to reduce packaging waste, yet the inconvenience of the process meant that only sustainability advocates and pioneers were willing to adhere to this mode of shopping. At Cozy & Green, we are eliminating all the pain points related to the refill process and we are making zero-waste shopping simple and convenient for everyone. We invented a new way to buy grocery and household items online without producing any waste, and we built a technology platform and a fulfilment system specifically for this purpose.”
― Salmen Hichri, Co-Founder/CEO of Cozy & Green
A recent survey by Deloitte found that over the past year, 64% of UK adults have limited their use of single-use plastic. With a mission to eliminate single-use plastic, Cozy & Green may find many receptive consumers ready to embrace their refill shopping service.
For more information, visit their website at https://cozyxgreen.com
Follow them on Instagram at www.instagram.com/cozyxgreen/
About Cozy & Green:
Founded in 2022, Cozy & Green is a London-based zero-waste packaging-free grocery shopping and delivery service. They allow customers to fill their reusable containers with eco-friendly products from nearby grocery stores.
Salmen Hichri
Cozy & Green
hello@cozyxgreen.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram