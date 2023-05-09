Unleashing the Power of Strategic Marketing with Brubaker Grain
Local Show Feed Meeting Attendance Doubles!
Being able to work with New Media Retailer to promote our events has helped draw more people to our events because they are able to help us keep the information in front of our customers”BROOKVILLE, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “Being able to work with New Media Retailer to promote our events has helped draw more people to our events because they are able to help us keep the information in front of our customers” – Casey Jones, Store Manager of Brubaker Grain
Brubaker Grain is a family-owned business based in Ohio that operates in several grain markets, including corn, soybeans, and wheat. Their primary location specializes in agricultural services and grain handling, while the company also operates four retail stores that sell products for farm and home needs.
Recently, the Brubaker Grain team approached their dedicated marketing specialist at New Media Retailer with a request to promote their Show Feed Meeting on February 20th, 2023. The team facilitated the digitalization of the event by promoting it on social media, the website, and e-blast to their email subscriber list. The Show Feed Meeting provided insights on feeding show stock and enhancing their appearance in show rings. The Brubaker Grain team hosted breakout sessions on various species, and attendees had the chance to win door prizes and receive exclusive coupons, which drew people to the event.
Store Booms with Double Attendance and Customer Frenzy
Brubaker Grain has hosted several youth-focused events that have received a good response from the local community. However, they managed to double their attendance from previous years with this show meeting. The increased number of attendees has led to more customers coming into their stores and inquiring about their farm or home-related items. This is one of the largest events they’ve hosted, and it’s due to their online promotion efforts.
New Media Retailer promoted this specific event on Facebook, the website, and through email. They set up a Facebook Event, which received over 80 responses and more than 20 messages from customers requesting additional information or to RSVP. Customers who visited the stores or called in, RSVP’d, resulting in a total of 230 responses.
Boosting Brubaker Grain’s Social Media Presence: New Media Retailer’s Proven Strategies and Tips
New Media Retailer has greatly benefited Brubaker Grain by ensuring their online presence is consistent. As a small family-owned business, they often juggle many daily tasks to keep their stores running smoothly. They sometimes require assistance in prioritizing their online content. Thanks to New Media Retailer’s expert advice on posting times and strategies, their events have seen significant improvements in outcomes.
Challenges Faced by the Store in the Past
Maintaining up-to-date records while managing physical stores and facilities can be time-consuming. However, communicating seamlessly with New Media Retailer can ensure their website stays current.
In conclusion: Digitizing Your Event
In this day and age, digitizing your event can greatly increase its success. Embracing technology can help you reach a wider audience, expand brand awareness, and enhance the overall experience for attendees. You can expand your reach beyond the physical limitations of a traditional in-person event through posting live coverage, virtual ticketing, and social media promotion.
